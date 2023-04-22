The Littlestown Area School District Board unanimously accepted the resignation of board member Nikki Kenny at its Monday meeting.
The district is currently advertising to fill the vacancy.
The resignation took effect April 17. The board also voted to advertise its next work session as a voting meeting, and will fill the seat vacated by Kenny at the May 8, session.
Board member Yancy Unger spoke about Kenny’s time on the board.
“I want to take time to thank Nikki for her dedicated service to this board. She took time to reach out to all board members individually to explain her decision,” said Unger.
Kenny made the district aware several weeks ago that she would be resigning from for personal reasons.
“It was an honor serving the taxpayers in the district. My hope for the district is for more citizen engagement to help shape the direction of education going forward,” said Kenny.
The board will have 30 days to seat a new member from the day the resignation was accepted. The replacement will be picked by a majority vote of the board. The district is currently advertising for applications and will hold public interviews to fill the seat on May 8. Immediately following the public interviews of all applicants, the board will hold a public vote to seat the new member.
Board members will interview and ask all candidates who apply to fill the position the same questions during the public interviews. The board has previously approved a list of questions to be asked of the candidates.
Applicants must be 18 years of age, a resident of the Littlestown Area School District for at least one year, and not hold any office or position of profit under any government or be a member of municipal council.
Interested applicants should send a letter of interest, resume, and statement as to why they wish to serve as a board member to: Beverly Lang, Board Secretary, Littlestown Area School District, 162 Newark St., Littlestown, PA 17340. Application deadline is 4 p.m. Thursday, May 4.
The new board member will serve until Monday, Dec. 4.
Due to the resignation being accepted 60 days prior to the primary election, the district administration has the responsibility to inform the county election board about the opening. The county election board will contact both the Adams County Democrat and Republican committees and each committee will nominate a candidate to be included on the Nov. 7 General Election ballot to complete the final two years of Kenny’s term.
As this is a school board election year, there are already 11 candidates who will appear on the primary election ballot for the Littlestown Area School District Board.
Those 11 candidates include incumbent board member Yancy Unger, who crossed-filed to run on both the Democrat and Republican ballots in the primary election.
Other candidates who cross-filed for the May 16 primary election include Casey Dell, Lindsey Kress, and Nick Lovell.
Pennsylvania election law allows school board candidates to cross-file during the primary election and to appear on both sides of the ballot during the primary election.
School board candidates running on the Republican ballot only include Paul Benjamin, Daniel Brenneman, Mary Brenneman, Luke Knotts, Fred Miller, Janell Ressler, and Duane Sullivan.
