Three New Oxford High School students, who developed welding skills in the Conewago Valley School District’s Colonial Career and Technology Center, won the SkillsUSA national championship earlier this summer.

Alaina Myers, Beauen Garman and Camden Elmo traveled to Atlanta in late June to compete against teams from 42 other states.

