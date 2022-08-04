Three New Oxford High School students, who developed welding skills in the Conewago Valley School District’s Colonial Career and Technology Center, won the SkillsUSA national championship earlier this summer.
Alaina Myers, Beauen Garman and Camden Elmo traveled to Atlanta in late June to compete against teams from 42 other states.
When the event, which drew about 15,000 people, concluded, they were named national welding champions by experts in the field.
The judges told them one factor that made them standouts was their ability to cope with unexpected factors beyond their control, said Myers.
As equipment was being set up, a transformer was dropped, resulting in the team’s power source becoming inoperative at a critical moment, Garman explained.
Since their work was delayed, other teams who had completed their projects came to watch the New Oxford welders. Their ability to concentrate while under such scrutiny was commendable, according to the judges.
“We really felt the pressure of other teams watching us,” Myers said. “The lesson for us was that we didn’t give up.”
“Everything is going through your mind,” Garman said of the crisis faced when their equipment failed.
During the potential crisis, Garman said he told himself, “Please don’t tell me we came all the way out here and it will end like this.”
The trio was surprised as they kept advancing first from district competition, where they premade a wood-fired pizza oven, to regionals, then on to state competition, and finally to Atlanta, said Elmo.
“We never really thought the three of us could go that far in New Oxford’s first SkillsUSA experience,” he said.
At the advance-level competitions, teams had to fabricate a common project on-site during a limited time period.
In Atlanta, each of the 43 welding teams developed blueprints and in 6.5 hours fabricated a modular weld curtain post for booths that will be used at future events.
The contestants also completed a 100-question written welding test, a 50-question general skills exam, and submitted their resumes for review.
Exceeded expectations
The team being named champions showed a high school’s start-up program could be as effective as long-established tech schools’ training, said Elmo.
“It was an incredible experience, a highlight of my life I’ll never forget,” he said.
Garman agreed, saying, “I still don’t believe it. I can’t put it into words. It’s a story I’ll be telling forever.”
The young welder is confident the three formed bonds of friendship that will endure lifelong.
While in Atlanta, in addition to the event at the sprawling World Congress Center, youth attending SkillsUSA got to do some sightseeing.
The local teens especially enjoyed Atlanta’s world-famous aquarium, and restaurants offering fare they don’t find locally.
All three champions pay tribute to their teacher, Rick Jones, who inspired and guided them.
Jones, the Colonial Center’s welding and metal fabrication instructor, returns high praise for those he mentored, each of whom plans a career in the field.
Noting in a Facebook post regarding the students’ work ethic, practicing outside of school hours at least twice a week for months, Jones said of the Atlanta challenge, “They faced a monument of difficulties.”
“Their drive, dedication, work ethic, and commitment to succeed is a model for younger students getting into the trades,” Jones said.
Community support key
Jones also praised “all of the sponsors, administration, faculty, staff, students, family, and community that gave up their time, money, and knowledge to send the team to Atlanta.”
About 20 local business sponsored the team Jones described as “representing New Oxford and Pennsylvania in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
The three prize-winners are engaged in further skills development and planning industrial careers.
While Myers has a year of high school remaining, her summer job at Precision Cut Industries in McSherrystown has confirmed her plans to advance her skills.
Elmo will enroll in Penn Tech at Williamsport this fall where a four-year program in welding and engineering will hone his competence.
Following high school graduation, Garman went to work full time at the HOEM Fabrication Company in York.
“I put stuff together and it’s pretty fun,” he said.
