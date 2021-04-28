Lily Hagerman, a Conewago Township Elementary School student, offers her “field report” during an interview of Conewago Valley School Board Vice President Jeffrey Kindschuh, who was a survivor of the 9/11 attacks.
Conewago Township Elementary School student Logan Zeyn “reports” on the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001 during a school project.
Submitted Photo
Declan Mcmyne, a Conewago Township Elementary School student, interviews Conewago Valley School Board Vice President Jeffrey Kindschuh on Zoom.
Submitted Photo
Lily Hagerman, a Conewago Township Elementary School student, offers her “field report” during an interview of Conewago Valley School Board Vice President Jeffrey Kindschuh, who was a survivor of the 9/11 attacks.
Logan Zeyn wasn’t born yet on Sept. 11, 2001, but the flames, loud crash, and blaring alarms of the terrorist attack became vivid in his mind as he and classmates interviewed a survivor who escaped the Twin Towers.
Logan and fellow students Declan McMyne and Lily Hagerman posed questions to Conewago Valley School Board Vice President Jeffrey Kindschuh.
