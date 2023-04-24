Oxford Township supervisors continued their focus on improvement of the recreational park at their recent meeting.
Frank Sneeringer, supervisor’s chair, said work could begin on the township’s recreational park “moving some dirt by mid summer.” He also said a lot of work has been done by Nate Simpson, engineer, and Darrin Catts, township manager, to gather information for a planning grant. Recreation board member Joe Anastasi said hopes are work can begin on a “new playground and parking lot” before the end of the year.
Having no update on the expansion of the park, Catts said communication with Glen-Gery, owner of the adjacent property, continues.
“We are speaking about the purchase price for the five acres” he said. “No determination has been made yet.”
The township and corporation have been in talks for a a while about adding land owned by Glen-Gery to the park.
In other matters, Catts conveyed multiple residents’ complaints about dust from traffic in the Summerfield housing development at Carlisle Pike and Shank Road.
Catts said he had “several phone calls with the contractor requesting the use of water trucks” to reduce the dust levels, “but they are not listening.”
Township Solicitor John Baranski said “you could shut them down tomorrow,” leaving the action to the discretion of Catts.
• Township staff sent 12 Brickyard Road residents information on mandated connection to the new sewer extension.
• Supervisors voted 2-0 to transfer $294,000 of township funds to a six-month certificate of deposit with the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust (PLIGIT) fund to boost interest by $16,000, according to Harry McKean. Supervisor Mario Iocco was absent. Over the last 12 months, the board has been moving various fund amounts into higher interest investments at the recommendation of township Treasurer Bev Frey. Sneeringer and McKean noted the funds include township assets designated for an upcoming traffic light expected to begin construction in 2024 at Carlisle Pike and Brickyard Road.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
