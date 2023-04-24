Oxford Township supervisors continued their focus on improvement of the recreational park at their recent meeting.

Frank Sneeringer, supervisor’s chair, said work could begin on the township’s recreational park “moving some dirt by mid summer.” He also said a lot of work has been done by Nate Simpson, engineer, and Darrin Catts, township manager, to gather information for a planning grant. Recreation board member Joe Anastasi said hopes are work can begin on a “new playground and parking lot” before the end of the year.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.