The plans Nicole Cesanek developed for a first-year policy planning seminar at Gettysburg College were supposed to be hypothetical, but the sophomore didn’t want to wait until graduation to put her education to use in the real world.

Over the summer, Cesanek and her father constructed a container to serve as a community collection point for thousands of aluminum can tabs to be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC). The box, also decorated by the duo, was installed at Mr. G’s Ice Cream, 404 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, on Saturday. It’s located by the large Sycamore tree at the front of the property, said owner Michael Gladfelter.

(0) comments

