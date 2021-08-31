Gettysburg College sophomore Nicole Cesanek, left, developed a plan to create an aluminum pop top donation center at Mr. G’s Ice Cream. The aluminum tabs will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities. Also pictured from left are Gettysburg College Public Policy Assistant Professor Annie Douds, Mr. G’s owner Mike Gladfelter, and Gettysburg College junior Lauren Cosgrave.
Gettysburg College sophomore Nicole Cesanek, left, developed a plan to create an aluminum pop top donation center at Mr. G’s Ice Cream. The aluminum tabs will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities. Also pictured from left are Gettysburg College Public Policy Assistant Professor Annie Douds, Mr. G’s owner Mike Gladfelter, and Gettysburg College junior Lauren Cosgrave.
Submitted Photo
Gettysburg College sophomore Nicole Cesanek developed a plan to create an aluminum pop top donation center at Mr. G’s Ice Cream. The aluminum tabs will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities.
The plans Nicole Cesanek developed for a first-year policy planning seminar at Gettysburg College were supposed to be hypothetical, but the sophomore didn’t want to wait until graduation to put her education to use in the real world.
Over the summer, Cesanek and her father constructed a container to serve as a community collection point for thousands of aluminum can tabs to be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC). The box, also decorated by the duo, was installed at Mr. G’s Ice Cream, 404 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, on Saturday. It’s located by the large Sycamore tree at the front of the property, said owner Michael Gladfelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.