Three men are accused of stealing an SUV from the driveway of a residence in Menallen Township.
Charges were filed April 11 against Randy Drybread, 59, Collin Lake, 22, and Jordan Oldroyd II, 24, all of the 800 block of Upper Temple Road, according to magisterial dockets.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Mark Brandt was dispatched on Jan. 4 to a residence on Brysonia-Wenksville Road, where a woman claimed her neighbor saw two men tow her 1987 Ford Bronco II out of her driveway, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Brandt.
The men used a burgundy or maroon pickup truck, according to the neighbor, who spoke with the woman on Dec. 23, according to the affidavit.
On Jan. 4, someone told the alleged victim a Bronco matching hers was seen at an Upper Temple Road residence, along with a maroon or burgundy pickup, according to the affidavit.
The same day at 5:51 p.m., the Bronco was added to a national database as a stolen vehicle, and 14 minutes later, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Matthew Duncan drove by the Upper Temple Road residence and confirmed a dark brown Bronco was in the driveway, according to the affidavit.
A judge issued a search warrant, and at 9 p.m. the same day, Brandt and Cpl. Justin Gardner went to the residence, and confirmed the vehicle identification number of the Bronco matched the one that was stolen, according to the affidavit.
Brandt spoke with all three of the accused who allegedly “confirmed they entered the property” of the victim and “towed the vehicle from the property driving an unregistered, burgundy, 2003 Chevrolet Silverado,” according to the affidavit.
The same charges were filed against all three of the accused, according to dockets: one felony count of theft; one felony count of conspiracy; a misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property; and a summary count of criminal trespassing.
