A car show fundraiser is coming in full throttle this Saturday to help a local 8-year-old boy with cerebral palsy get a wheelchair-accessible van.
The sound of revving engines fuels Alloway Creek Elementary third-grader Mason Misner’s belly laugh, according to event organizer Amanda Baker. Baker is also one of Mason’s homecare nurses.
It seemed fitting to have a car show fundraising drive to highlight something he enjoys, she said Tuesday.
“He loves when cars make loud noises,” Baker said. “He’s a very auditory kid. He loves the sound of cars driving fast.”
Mason, a Hanover resident, will outgrow his car seat in a couple of years, so he will need a wheelchair-accessible van, which can run from $40,000 to as much as $70,000, depending on customizations and needs, according to Baker.
The second annual Mason’s New Ride Car Show and Event Fundraiser kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m. Saturday at United Church of Christ along Christ Church Road in Littlestown, Baker said. Car registration is to begin at 11 a.m., with a $10 donation per vehicle. The event is to proceed rain or shine.
“The car show is open to cars, motorcycles, and trucks,” Baker said. “It can be pretty much anything with wheels.”
The location is a little past the church and signs will direct attendees, Baker said.
The event will include food trucks, raffles, a bounce house, vendors, and more, according to Baker.
Food trucks range from Mac Stack with homemade mac and cheese bowls to Snacktown Kitchens Co. with gourmet cupcakes, in addition to Rita’s Italian Ice of Hanover, among other selections, according to Baker.
Mason’s favorite sweet treat is cheesecake, but he also enjoys yogurt, pudding, and ice cream, Baker said.
All food truck vendors are donating 20 percent of their sales that day to Mason’s cause and other vendors are giving back a portion of their commissions as well, Baker said.
Raffle and trophy winners will be announced at 3 p.m., Baker said.
The trophies this year include Mason’s Pick, which is his favorite car, People’s Choice, voted by those in attendance, Best Car of the Show from 1969 or earlier, Best Car of the Show from 1970 to the present, Best Truck of the Show, and Best Motorcycle of the Show.
For the first annual event, Baker said they raised approximately $10,000 in one day, which is going toward the cost of a van. She said the Misner family will likely need to hold three to four car shows to raise the total needed for a van.
While Mason is nonverbal, Baker said he has no trouble showing his enthusiasm for things he loves and lets out “a squeal of delight and belly laughs all the time.”
Mason, who attends Littlestown Area School District through the Lincoln Intermediate Unit, enjoys being around other children.
“He finds kids to be hilarious,” Baker said. “He is always laughing when he hears them playing. He has the cutest laugh you are ever going to hear.”
For more information about the event or to donate, visit the “2nd Annual Masons New Ride fundraiser” Facebook event page.
“I want to thank everyone who has donated their time and from their businesses and done anything to try to make this event a success,” Baker said.
