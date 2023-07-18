A Gettysburg man was sentenced Monday in Adams County Court to serve three to 12 months of partial confinement in Adams County Prison for placing a camera in a workplace restroom.
Stephen Funari, 42, pleaded guilty in March to invasion of privacy by viewing or taping a person without consent and disorderly conduct, both third-degree misdemeanors. The guilty pleas were open without an agreement, but had a three-month minimum sentencing cap, officials said.
Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Thomas Campbell imposed the local sentence Monday with a consecutive 12 months of probation.
As a result of the guilty plea, Funari must register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) for 15 years. The Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Assessment Board did not find Funari met the criteria to be classified as a sexually violent predator, which has extra reporting requirements.
Adams County Assistant District Attorney Sara Miller said she sought three to 12 months of confinement due to the nature of the offense, noting the victim was captured with their pants down on multiple occasions while using the restroom.
Miller pointed to the lengths Funari had to go to purchase and set up the equipment in the restroom with the intent to film a female using the facilities.
Prior to sentencing, Funari apologized “for the extreme invasion of privacy.”
“Stephen is remorseful not just because this was wrong but also because it involved a friend,” said Steve Rice, Funari’s attorney.
Funari was “pleased to see that the felony charges were set aside as part of the agreement,” said Rice.
“In my view, they were not appropriate in the first place,” added Rice.
On Oct. 12, 2022, Conewago Township Police were called to Precision Cut Industries, 115 Ram Drive, where an employee “found a small black recording camera hidden” in a window air conditioner in a women’s restroom, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Detective Burnell Bevenour.
The next day, an employee told Bevenour she had heard of a possible suspect, providing Funari’s name, according to the affidavit.
After obtaining a search warrant, Bevenour turned the camera over to Adams County District Attorney’s Office Detective Eric Beyer for forensic processing, which revealed 18,896 photographs and six videos, the affidavit reads.
One of the videos shows a man allegedly “placing the camera inside of the air conditioning” unit, according to the affidavit.
The man in the video “matches” Funari’s photo in Pennsylvania Department of Transportation records, the affidavit reads.
The photos included “a female victim who is using the bathroom,” according to the affidavit. That woman, along with another female employee, identified Funari when shown a photo, according to the affidavit.
Following the proceeding, Miller said the prosecution appreciated “the court weighing the nature of the offense when making its decision.”
“The sentencing guidelines for invasion of privacy is extremely low, but unfortunately, that is something that would need to be changed by the legislature,” said Miller.
