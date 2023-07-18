A Gettysburg man was sentenced Monday in Adams County Court to serve three to 12 months of partial confinement in Adams County Prison for placing a camera in a workplace restroom.

Stephen Funari, 42, pleaded guilty in March to invasion of privacy by viewing or taping a person without consent and disorderly conduct, both third-degree misdemeanors. The guilty pleas were open without an agreement, but had a three-month minimum sentencing cap, officials said.

