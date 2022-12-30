Pulling out from Park Avenue onto Fairfield Road is “so dangerous” because a hillcrest just west of the intersection blocks any view of oncoming traffic, resident Bertha Turner told the Cumberland Township Board of Supervisors.
Turner, who lives on Park, spoke from the audience to express concern, saying people “drive like there’s no tomorrow” on Fairfield.
Many people take alternate routes to avoid the intersection, Twin Lakes Drive resident Bob Bunce said. He too spoke from the audience during the regular meeting on Dec. 22.
Options are limited because Fairfield is a state highway, Pa. Route 116, said Township Police Chief Matt Trostel, who added that he is well aware of the problem since the township complex is directly across the road from Park.
Ideas such as Turner’s suggesting that a mirror be installed to give drivers a better view would be unulikely to gain the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s approval, Trostel said.
Trostel said he will work with township Superintendent of Roads Chris Walter to evaluate options, such as signage and painting stripes on the road to facilitate use of speed-timing equipment, thought the location is not ideal for that purpose.
It would be very helpful if the state were to allow municipal police to use radar and other advanced speed-monitoring technology, township Manager Ben Thomas said. He urged residents to contact state legislators to advocate for that change, though the General Assembly has balked at the idea for many years.
In other business:
• The supervisors were unanimous in approving a 2023 budget with no tax rate increase. Cumberland will “hold the line on taxes,” said Thomas, who thanked staff members for “a lot of hard work.” In accordance with the budget, the supervisors approved the issuance of a letter of intent to buy an excavator for $161,400 in 2023.
• An $85,000 grant gained by the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren will create improvements that will help the township comply with federal stormwater mandates in the future, township engineer Tim Knoebel said. The township submitted a letter in support of the grant, which came via the Adams County Conservation District, Thomas said. Work is to include tree-planting, a garden helpful to pollinators such as bees, and rain gardens, Knoebel said.
• Inflation pushed the price of the township’s new aboveground fuel tank system above original estimates, Walter said. The project’s final cost was $104,324, about $14,000 above expectations, he said. Supervisors approved a $32,956 payment to the local L&H Mechanical and Electrical Service firm for its part in the project. “They donated a fair amount of time and advice,” Thomas said. No bids were sought for the L&H work, though the final bill exceeded the amount at which the state requires bids, but the expected price was below that threshold when the project began, said the supervisors’ attorney, Sam Wiser.
• The supervisors unanimously rejected a developer’s request to delete a streetlight at on Table Rock Road. Citing safety concerns, the homeowners association of Cambridge Crossing’s first phase were against the deletion, Thomas said. Also denied was the developer’s request to delete a section of wooden fencing. The developer argued that a neighboring property owner’s existing vinyl fence would suffice, Knoebel said. But, on Knoebel’s advice, the supervisors did authorize development of an agreement under which earth-moving will be able to start in the second and third phases of the 36-acre, 79-home Cambridge Crossing development, which has access points on Boyds School and Biglerville roads.
• Residents can dispose of Christmas trees at a designated location at the township complex, 1370 Fairfield Road, Walter said.
• Unanimously approved was the transfer of $50,000 in funding generated by the township’s fire tax to the Gettysburg Fire Department to help buy a new fire engine.
• Supervisors agreed to hire GMS Funding Solutions to help administer $1.3 million in state funding awarded for planned improvements of the township complex.
• The township is seeking successors for members of two appointed boards, Tom Shealer on the Historic Architecture Review Board and Steve Tallman on the Planning Commission. Citizen interest forms are on the township website.
