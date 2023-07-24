gun

A Springfield 9mm pistol was stolen from a camper on Knight Road, Gettysburg. This is a photo of a similar make and model handgun, not the one actually stolen. (Submitted Photo)

Cumberland Township Police were dispatched Sunday to a report of a stolen handgun at a local campground, according to a release issued by Cumberland Police Sgt. Joshua Rosenberger.

A man told police “a firearm had been stolen from his camper” on July 6, according to Rosenberger’s release.

