Cumberland Township Police were dispatched Sunday to a report of a stolen handgun at a local campground, according to a release issued by Cumberland Police Sgt. Joshua Rosenberger.
A man told police “a firearm had been stolen from his camper” on July 6, according to Rosenberger’s release.
The camper was parked at Round Top Campground, 180 Knight Road, said police.
The handgun was described “as a Springfield Hellcat 9 mm pistol,” according to the release. The owner further told police it was “a black pistol with a 3-inch barrel and a ‘Red Dot’ sight scope,” police said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Cumberland Township Police Department at 717-334-8101. The investigating officer is Pfc. Daniel Barbagello. Callers may remain anonymous, said police.
