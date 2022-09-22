Broadband
Adams County commissioners enacted Resolution No. 14 of 2022 at their meeting Wednesday, which established the broadband community advisory task force. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times File)

Adams County commissioners, through Resolution No. 14 of 2022, established a broadband community advisory task force during their Wednesday meeting.

The task force is charged with working “with the county’s broadband consultant(s) to complete a countywide broadband assessment, to include a preliminary design for a countywide broadband network, financial models for its construction, and potential structures for ownership and operation, all while focusing on currently underserved populations in the county,” Adams County Solicitor Molly Mudd said.

