Adams County commissioners, through Resolution No. 14 of 2022, established a broadband community advisory task force during their Wednesday meeting.
The task force is charged with working “with the county’s broadband consultant(s) to complete a countywide broadband assessment, to include a preliminary design for a countywide broadband network, financial models for its construction, and potential structures for ownership and operation, all while focusing on currently underserved populations in the county,” Adams County Solicitor Molly Mudd said.
Members of the advisory task force include: Isaac Bucher, co-owner of Mister Ed’s Elephant Museum & Candy Emporium; Gavin Foster, associate vice president for information technology at Gettysburg College; Yeimi Gagliardi, health educator at WellSpan Health; Danijel Lolic, vice president of operations at Rice Fruit Company; George Mauser, vice chair of the Straban Township Planning Commission; Karl Pietrzak, president and chief executive officer (CEO) at Destination Gettysburg; and Megan Shreve, CEO at South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP).
Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually will also serve as an ex-officio member of the task force.
Bucher was appointed chair, and Mauser vice-chair of the task force. All members will serve on the task force for a two-year period.
“Recognizing that internet connectivity is a critical infrastructure that is necessary in today’s world to promote economic development and provide for the well-being of the citizens of Adams County, we request the appointment of various stakeholders from the local community to work in conjunction with staff and any consultants hired, to assist in the development of a strategy to address the development and implementation of an affordable county-wide broadband network that will ensure the appropriate allocation of resources to provide equitable and reliable broadband access throughout Adams County,” Mudd read from the motion during the meeting.
The task force is made up of people involved in education, healthcare, agriculture, small and large businesses, tourism, and municipal government, said Qually.
The consultant doing the broadband feasibility study will hold a public meeting in October to gather feedback from the public, according to Qually.
“This will be part of the study,” Qually said. “Part of the study is getting public input.”
The county is partnering with neighboring Franklin County to bring affordable, high-speed internet to communities in the South-Central region, officials said.
In July, commissioners accepted a bid from Virginia-based company Design Nine Inc. to complete the broadband feasibility study. The cost is not to exceed $100,995. The cost will be divided equally with Franklin County.
Design Nine, which has more than 25 years of experience in the broadband field and recently worked with 14 Pennsylvania counties on similar initiatives, “submitted the lowest qualified bid of three total proposals,” according to officials.
“The study will assess the current status of high-speed broadband infrastructure in Adams and Franklin counties and outline a plan for the counties to expand broadband in underserved areas,” said Mudd.
The study is expected to take four to five months, Mudd said.
When commissioners received five bids for the broadband feasibility study in May, Cumberland County decided to step out of the proposal, which called for a change in scope. Commissioners later rejected all five bids after Cumberland County no longer wished to participate.
However, the county considered some of the original bids and reached out to bidders in partnership with Franklin County.
If grant funding does not come through, the study is an eligible use of the $19 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act, Qually said.
As part of the motions, commissioners also repealed and replaced Resolution No. 12 of 2021 in its entirety when enacting Resolution No. 14 of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.