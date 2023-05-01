A campground proposed at the former Boyds Bears facility will be the subject of a hearing May 18, Cumberland Township supervisors decided last week.
At issue is BR Smith Properties’ request for conditional use approval, which would be required under the site’s mixed-used zoning.
The hearing is to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the township building, 1370 Fairfield Road.
Hearings previously scheduled for April 4 and April 19 were cancelled. Brian Smith of BRS said Tuesday more time proved to be needed to address concerns voiced by township officials.
Supervisor Christine Biggins warned she will not vote for another extension, citing costs related to review by township officials and costs such as advertising hearings. Supervisor Tiffany Stouck-Ramsburg expressed the same concern.
The proposed site is at 75 Cunningham Road.
The project received a boost Tuesday when the supervisors voted unanimously to adopt sewer plan documents subject to resolution of a few points raised by township engineer Tim Knoebel and authorize their submission to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, which has final authority.
The plans call for use of existing sewage infrastructure with more to be added as the development grows, Knoebel said. No specifics about overall development are included. Such details are to be set forth in a land-use plan not yet submitted, he said.
An approximately 130,000-square-foot, barn-shaped structure is the centerpiece of the sites some 130 acres, straddling the Cumberland and Freedom township lines.
For eight years, the five-story Boyds Bears Country facility housed a collectible teddy bear retail outlet and restaurant. The business closed at the beginning of 2011.
In addition, plans for what is to be known as The Barn Resort include a restaurant, the former General Pickett’s Buffet. The American Battlefield Trust purchased the restaurant’s former site on Steinwehr Avenue in Gettysburg with plans to raze it for battlefield preservation.
In other business, supervisors:
• Learned from township Police Chief Matt Trostel that $1,925 in public donations are needed to purchase a trailer-mounted, radar-equipped device that would measure and display motorists’ speeds.
• Approved treatment of the township building area for spotted lanternflies at no cost by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Some undesirable trees may be removed, township Road Superintendent Chris Walter said.
• Voted unanimously to approve a subdivision plan for the CRE Biglerville property, formerly known as the Schindler site, on Biglerville Road at Boyds School Road. The 82-acre property is to become two lots, with existing buildings and improvements on 39 acres and the second lot vacant, Knoebel said. Plans for the latter remain unclear, he said.
• Denied the release of some $115,000 held by the township to ensure completion of stormwater management infrastructure at the Keystone Service Systems group home site on Barlow-Greenmount Road. Knoebel said some work has been done, but more observation is needed to determine whether repairs prevent excessive runoff from the property.
• Approved deadline extensions for consideration of some land development plans: 120 business days for Artillery Ridge Campground on Taneytown Road, where campsites would be reallocated and a swimming pool relocated; 90 days for Half Pint Creamery on Biglerville Road, where Knoebel said a new building is proposed; and 90 days for re-submitted plans for Willoughby Run, which is the former Gettysburg Country Club site on Chambersburg Road. Supervisors last year rejected a preliminary land development plan for development of 112 apartments at the latter.
• Accepted the resignation of Jacob Sharrah as a skilled laborer in the maintenance department and wished him well. Supervisors also authorized advertisement of the position.
• Authorized testing to choose a sergeant in the police department.
• At Township Manager David Blocher’s recommendation, authorized the drafting of an ordinance amendment that would incorporate watercourse bank buffer specifications to assist the township in meeting federal Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems mandates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.