A Gettysburg man is accused of inflicting “abusive head trauma” on a 2-month-old boy, who doctors said “will suffer deficiencies for the rest of his life,” according to court documents.
Skylar Keefer was arrested without incident about noon Thursday at his place of employment in the New Oxford area and taken to Adams County Prison, Gettysburg Borough Police Chief Robert Glenny said.
Two doctors at Hershey Medical Center alleged the child “will not be normal” after suffering “a brain injury” as well as “a fractured ankle which is only seen in child abuse,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Thursday by Gettysburg Police Detective Brian Weikert.
The child has been released from the hospital, but not into the custody of anyone who might have been considered a suspect, Glenny said.
Keefer, 22, was charged with one felony count each of aggravated assault of a person under 13 and endangering a child’s welfare, according to a magisterial docket.
He was held at the county jail unable to post $200,000 cash bail, according to the docket.
Police received a notification June 12 from the state Childline after a child was transferred to Hershey, “for a brain bleed” and “seizure activity” that began the previous day, according to the affidavit.
Weikert spoke the same day to a doctor at Hershey, where the child was listed in “critical condition,” and where a doctor told police injuries appeared to be from “child abuse,” according to the affidavit.
Also that day, Weikert spoke with the child’s mother, who claimed Keefer said he “possibly struck the child’s head on a wall,” according to the affidavit.
The mother said a family friend advised her to seek medical treatment after seeing a video allegedly showing a “jerking motion” that the child exhibited repeatedly the night of June 12 and morning of June 13, according to the affidavit.
Borough Detective Chris Evans interviewed Keefer June 12, when he allegedly said he “may have hit the child’s head on the wall,” according to the affidavit.
Evans asked Keefer to “demonstrate his actions holding a toy doll,” according to the affidavit. A doctor who viewed a video of the demonstration allegedly said “this action does not meet the injuries” suffered by the child, according to the affidavit.
On June 13, a doctor allegedly said the seizures were continuing and the child “now has a breathing tube” and was suffering bleeding in the brain, spinal cord, and behind both eyes, according to the affidavit.
The next day, Keefer called Weikert and allegedly said he “accidentally fell down the stairs. He slipped out of my hands and kind of tumbled down, I just never said anything because I don’t want to be the cause of everything he is going through,” according to the affidavit.
Keefer allegedly said “the child was fussy and after a couple of minutes he was able to calm him down. No medical attention was provided or given after the fall by Keefer,” according to the affidavit.
Weikert spoke with two doctors, both of whom allegedly said “what Keefer is describing is not consistent with the injuries,” according to the affidavit.
One doctor allegedly said that “what was happening to this child was way more severe than what Keefer is describing” and the other allegedly said “they ruled out that these injuries are medical in nature” and were allegedly “the result of child abuse,” according to the affidavit.
