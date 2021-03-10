A handicap ramp at Knouse Foods’ Orrtanna pond opened to the public on Tuesday. Pictured, from left, are: B.J. Small, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission; Tony Bretzman, Knouse Foods assistant manager of environmental affairs; Eugene Pottorff; Charlie Bennett, Knouse Foods manager of environmental affairs; Wally Kane, Mummasburg Sportsmans Association president; and Tim Schaeffer, executive director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
Eugene Pottorff loves to fish but occasionally struggles because he is bound to a wheelchair. A new handicap ramp at Knouse Foods’ Orrtanna pond made it possible for Pottorf to wheel directly to the bank Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s amazing someone is able to do this type of thing,” Pottorff said.
