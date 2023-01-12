All was well in Bermudian Springs School District’s (BSSD) final local audit for 2021-22, according to district Business Manager Justin Peart.
The Bermudian board approved the 2021-2022 audit report prepared by Kochenour, Earnest, Smyser & Berg at its meeting Tuesday.
Peart gave a presentation at the school board’s caucus meeting Monday on the local audit process.
While the audit process begins in July, auditors arrived at Berm in August to review the documents needed for the report, according to Peart.
“The local audit process follows the Governmental Auditing Standards issued by the comptroller general of the United States,” Peart said. “It is a very specific review of the district’s financials for the fiscal year.”
Peart pointed out the report is difficult to explain to “non-accounting” people and sought to “focus on the relevant items for the district.”
In comparing the 2021-22 estimates and actuals, Peart said Bermudian estimated $805,557 would be used from the fund balance.
The final audit showed $673,324 was used from the fund balance for that fiscal year with a difference of $132,233 or 0.38 percent, said Peart.
“The final audited beginning fund balance” on July 1, 2022, was $5,765,599, according to Peart.
One school board member questioned what happens if the district does not use the whole amount budgeted from the fund balance yearly.
Peart said he tries his best to make sure there is a positive result and noted it is “pretty hard to get that number that close.” He said he was “pleased with the result,” noting it is within 1 percent of the budgeted amount.
There is “no guarantee this would be the case every year,” Peart said.
Peart recognized “the hard work” of Jennifer Heller, assistant business manager, Jennie Wolf, administrative assistant for payroll, and Missy Swartz, administrative assistant in the business office.
“We do have a great team,” Peart said. “I want to thank them for another great job.”
During the meeting Tuesday, district Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss said January is school board recognition month.
Hotchkiss recognized the work of school board members, who “volunteer numerous hours monthly.”
“A key to a quality public education is the opportunity to open doors for many students. Providing that education takes a team of committed people from educators and staff to parents and administrators. The nine members of our school board are an important part of this team, making informed decisions that direct the course of our public schools,” Hotchkiss said.
Hotchkiss noted how the school board adopts policies, votes on budgets, approves curriculum changes, and reviews hiring decisions among many other responsibilities.
School board members were presented with certificates.
Hotchkiss encouraged people to take a moment and share their gratitude “for our school directors’ time, dedication, and effort year-round.”
“The job they do is necessary to ensure our schools remain a pathway to a promising future,” Hotchkiss said.
