Bermudian Springs School District Board members were recognized for their dedication and service at Tuesday’s meeting. Shown from left are Matthew Nelson; Daniel Chubb, vice-president; Jennifer Goldhahn; Mary Kemper, assistant secretary; Corey Trostle; Ruth Griffie, treasurer; Travis Mathna; and Douglas Knight, secretary. Missing from the photo is school board President Michael Wool. (Vanessa Pellechio Sanders/Gettysburg Times)

All was well in Bermudian Springs School District’s (BSSD) final local audit for 2021-22, according to district Business Manager Justin Peart.

The Bermudian board approved the 2021-2022 audit report prepared by Kochenour, Earnest, Smyser & Berg at its meeting Tuesday.

