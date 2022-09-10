A Maryland man is accused of striking a woman in the head, pulling her from her car, and driving away Thursday on York Road (U.S. Route 30) just east of U.S. Route 15 in Straban Township.
Michael Winn, 30, of Frederick, was held at Adams County Prison after he was unable to post $20,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
About 6:48 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Gettysburg “began receiving several calls about a fight in progress in the middle of York Road near Cavalry Field Road,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by PSP Trooper Brandon Black.
A witness allegedly told police a man struck a woman in the head and pull her from the car before he “took off in the vehicle” and “drove several hundred yards down York Road before pulling into a parking lot,” according to the affidavit.
Black went to the area and began looking for a suspect while PSP Cpl. Phil Cyphers spoke with the woman, according to the affidavit.
The woman claimed she was in the area with the accused to buy a car and alleged he “was highly intoxicated” and “a verbal argument turned physical,” according to the affidavit.
The woman claimed he struck her in the head, causing her to stop the car, at which point he got out, allegedly struck her in the head again, “pulled her from the vehicle and took off in the vehicle traveling west,” according to the affidavit.
The woman “then got into a witness’s vehicle and called for help,” according to the affidavit.
She claimed she had $2,800 in cash to buy a vehicle, but “a subsequent search” of her car, “which was located nearby, yielded no money. The victim’s purse had been emptied and the car appeared rummaged through,” according to the affidavit.
Black and Trooper Brock McCulloch “began to search a small, wooded area to the rear” of Battlefield Harley-Davidson, 21 Cavalry Field, where Black “could hear a male’s voice speaking to someone on a phone,” according to the affidavit.
Black “made contact with the male and took him into custody,” according to the affidavit.
The man allegedly identified himself as Winn and “had an extremely strong odor of both burnt marijuana and alcoholic beverage about his breath and person. Winn could not walk without staggering and was obviously intoxicated,” according to the affidavit.
A search allegedly located “only approximately $400” on Winn’s person, Black wrote in the affidavit.
Winn declined a blood drawn for toxicological testing and was taken to Adams County Prison, according to the affidavit.
Winn was charged with a felony count of theft, two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, one misdemeanor count each of unauthorized use of a vehicle and simple assault, and a summary count of harassment, according to the docket.
