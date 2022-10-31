The Historical Architectural Review Board (HARB) discussed four projects, the borough’s sign ordinance, and new materials proposed for building and repairs during a recent meeting. The volunteer panel recommended the borough council approve the measures.
Jeff Sturgill’s plan to bring the Beer Mart back to 646 York St. will consolidate the three units into one and modify an existing overhang and install a new sign lit by goose neck-style lamps. The façade of the concrete block building, which HARB maintains is not architecturally significant, will be updated and unused garage doors on the east elevation will be infilled, according to Sturgill.
Window repairs and replacements on the east and south facing rear section of a building at 404 Baltimore St. were proposed by a contractor who documented significant deterioration. The building, housing Mr. G’s ice cream shop, features an architecturally significant style, according to HARB Chair Gary Shaffer. One of the three wood framed windows will be repaired and the other two, deemed beyond repair, would be replaced by new windows constructed from paintable fiberglass. The board voted 6-1 to recommend approval to council, with Brandon Stone dissenting.
The board unanimously recommended approving repointing the foundation and replacing rotting siding at 143 Carlisle St. The repairs will take place on the rear and left side elevations and will utilize a special profile to match the existing siding, substituting a composite material instead of wood. The paintable composite material, even though it is supposedly significantly more expensive than wood does not absorb water and holds paint better.
A fourth project receiving a 6-0 favorable recommendation to create a bed and breakfast of less than five rooms at 238 Baltimore St. The extensive renovation will include adding to the rear of the building to make a third floor usable and accessible. Modifications will meet fire egress requirements and add storm windows to protect existing windows. As the designer, Shaffer recused himself.
No action was taken on a fifth residence, featuring a “notice of violation” at 165 Stratton St, because there was no one in attendance representing the project.
In other business, Shaffer emphasized the need to press forward on an update to the borough’s ordinance covering satellite dishes attached to buildings. Debra English, director of historic and environmental preservation, invited input on the borough council’s rewrite of the sign ordinance. Addressing what she characterized as a “proliferation of new signs” in town, she said the borough is “cracking down on sign ordinance enforcement on lit signs.”
Shaffer observed that Gettysburg is “in a transition” in which “the look and character of the town is changing.” Board member Suzanne Christianson added “it is important for businesses to let the public know they are open. We know when the pub is open, but if you are two or three blocks away, businesses may experience a challenge in letting the public know that.”
Required to engage in four hours of annual training, Stone arranged to have a tour, open to HARB members, of the Josiah Benner restoration at 980 Old Harrisburg Road.
“This is a chance to see a restoration in progress. Where we make compromises, they (National Park Service) do not,” Shaffer claimed.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
