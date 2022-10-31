The Historical Architectural Review Board (HARB) discussed four projects, the borough’s sign ordinance, and new materials proposed for building and repairs during a recent meeting. The volunteer panel recommended the borough council approve the measures.

Jeff Sturgill’s plan to bring the Beer Mart back to 646 York St. will consolidate the three units into one and modify an existing overhang and install a new sign lit by goose neck-style lamps. The façade of the concrete block building, which HARB maintains is not architecturally significant, will be updated and unused garage doors on the east elevation will be infilled, according to Sturgill.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

