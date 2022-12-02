A vehicle ended up in a creek about 1:30 p.m. Thursday after a crash on Stoney Point Road.
The driver, a 24-year-old man, escaped from the Toyota Tacoma pickup truck under his own power and declined medical treatment at the scene, according to Reading Township Police Officer William Ceravola.
A tractor-trailer struck the passenger side of the Tacoma, which entered the intersection from Hoovers School Road about a mile northeast of Hampton, according to Ceravola.
The Tacoma’s driver said its brakes failed, Ceravola said.
The impact pushed the Tacoma into Markel Run while the tractor-trailer struck a guard rail, said Ceravola, noting the tractor-trailer driver was not injured.
United Hook and Ladder personnel placed a boom and numerous absorbent pads in the creek to soak up approximately 12 gallons of fuel that spilled from the Toyota. Adams County Department of Emergency Services personnel and fire police were dispatched to the crash site.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The roads in the area were closed for more than two hours.
