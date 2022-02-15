When Loretta Plitt started working at the Gettysburg Times, Ronald Reagan was in the White House, the Berlin Wall still stood, and the Cold War with the Soviet Union continued unabated.
In 1982, CDs had not yet replaced cassette tapes, “digital media” meant using one’s fingers to turn newspaper pages, and some of today’s reporters had not been born.
At the 40-year mark of her employment, Plitt keeps going strong as the Times’ production manager.
Passing this milestone, Plitt was asked to reflect on the changes she has witnessed locally and in the broader field of journalism.
The nature of Plitt’s work is such that few beyond the Times’ building recognize her contributions. But her coworkers are eager to sing her praises.
“It was evident from the first day I walked into the Times building that Loretta was a cornerstone that we had to build our team around and she has been a superstar from day one,” said Harry Hartman, publisher.
Working with Plitt for several years, the former managing editor, Alex Hayes, said, “For one-third of our community newspaper’s history, Loretta Plitt has been behind-the-scenes serving readers and advertisers.”
Plitt “has endured numerous societal, management and technological changes with an amazing amount of patience. Loretta cares deeply about the newspaper’s mission and is a true asset to the Adams County community,” he said.
In the beginning
Plitt recalled that in 1982 her mother babysat for a neighbor who was a Times reporter. Hearing from the neighbor of an opening for a night clerk typist, she applied and was hired.
In those days, when the paper had recently switched to “cold type,” Plitt typed articles on an electric typewriter. Pages were photographed and burned onto a metal plate, which was then hung on the press.
As her talents were recognized, Plitt began compiling advertisements when the multi-step process involved entering information on a layout sheet that went to typesetting.
She moved into organizing ads in an era when there were five pages of classifieds in each day’s paper.
Continuing to expand her skillset, Plitt was promoted to ever-broader responsibilities, ultimately becoming production manager and graphic designer.
In that role she sells advertising, designs ads, lays out advertisements in the print edition, and uploads ads to the website.
Witness to change
As is true in many workplaces, the statement “It’s a different world” captures the reality of evolution in newsrooms since Plitt started.
Few have experienced as many changes at the newspaper as Plitt, who said one of the biggest was the introduction of computers.
Composing ads “is so much easier now than in the past” as staff “switched from cut and paste to being able to design an entire ad and page on the computer,” she said.
Another big change a long timer such as Plitt has witnessed is the vast expansion in media outlets that compete with newspapers.
“In today’s social media world there are so many more options to get local news,” she said.
A daily newspaper must “find the right balance to keep moving forward with progress and keeping the newspaper in the community,” said Plitt.
Invited to cite the most memorable local events during her tenure thus far, Plitt recalled the fire at the Gettysburg Hotel when the paper’s offices were still downtown.
“We were right across the street, and I remember having to park several blocks away and walk to get to work,” she said.
She also has a lasting memory of moving the offices to the current location in 1996 during a blizzard.
Grateful, appreciated
“It doesn’t seem like it has been 40 years,” Plitt said, reflecting over the past four decades.
“Knowing that I have been part of such a beloved local newspaper is a great sense of accomplishment. I have had the privilege of working with so many wonderful people over the years and am thankful to be a part of the history of the Gettysburg Times,” Plitt said.
Those who work most closely with Loretta return the gratitude and sense of privilege at being her colleagues.
“In today’s world, working at the same job for 40 years is a real accomplishment and Loretta’s institutional knowledge in regard to the paper and her ability to adapt to everything that is thrown at her is a testament to her as a person,” said Hartman.
