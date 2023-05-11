During National Prevention Week, the Adams County Overdose Awareness Task Force would like to talk to everyone about the miracle drug Naloxone.
National Prevention Week, May 7-13, is a time when we showcase organizations across the country dedicated to addressing substance misuse and positive mental health. Prevention is a laudable goal. Recovery is too. But recovery does not work if someone dies. We have an amazing tool now for saving lives, and a life saved is a second chance. We at the task force believe everyone deserves a second chance.
There are so many stigmas and misconceptions surrounding the overdose epidemic. It is easy to blame the stereotypical drug addict using street drugs. And that is a concern. In major cities, tainted recreational drugs are killing people at an unprecedented rate. That is not the only driver of this current situation though. Americans are dying at alarming rates because of accidental or intentional misuse of their legitimately prescribed medications as well. Sometimes, overdose is as simple as an elder forgetting that they already took their daily meds and taking them again. Maybe today, someone took their opioid pain medication on an empty stomach while they were dehydrated. That can be enough.
Until recently, we did not have many tools to save the life of someone who had taken too much of an opioid, and certainly we as lay people had nothing.
When someone overdoses on an opioid, the nerve that regulates their heart and lungs shuts down. They are slowly suffocating. It is not chemical toxicity that they are dying from; it is oxygen deprivation. Naloxone simply reverses this reaction. That’s it. There are no side effects. It is safe for everyone, including children and pets. If someone is administered the drug errantly, and they are not experiencing an opioid overdose, it will not affect them in any way.
You cannot hurt anyone with this medication, and you may save someone’s life.
What’s more, the medication is a nasal puffer, not something scary like a needle.
The commonwealth and the task force want this life saving miracle drug in every first aid kit everywhere. Overdose can happen anywhere, to anyone. Right now, today, you can acquire this drug for free. Soon, it will be available over the counter. Just as you would keep bandages, disinfectant, aspirin, or any other lifesaving first aid tool, you can and should keep Naloxone. It is better to have and not need it, than to need it and not have it. When the brain is deprived of oxygen, seconds and minutes matter.
You could be the person who gives a stranger, a relative, or a neighbor a second chance. Please keep Naloxone on hand, and let’s all work together to stamp out this epidemic.
Submitted by Collaborating for Youth to draw attention to National Prevention Week. Matt Moon is chair of Adams County Overdose Awareness Task Force.
