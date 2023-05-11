During National Prevention Week, the Adams County Overdose Awareness Task Force would like to talk to everyone about the miracle drug Naloxone.

National Prevention Week, May 7-13, is a time when we showcase organizations across the country dedicated to addressing substance misuse and positive mental health. Prevention is a laudable goal. Recovery is too. But recovery does not work if someone dies. We have an amazing tool now for saving lives, and a life saved is a second chance. We at the task force believe everyone deserves a second chance.

Submitted by Collaborating for Youth to draw attention to National Prevention Week. Matt Moon is chair of Adams County Overdose Awareness Task Force.

