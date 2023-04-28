Conewago Valley School District (CVSD) is holding a free public presentation on May 4 to educate and provide resources on cyber safety to community members.

“Cyber Safety 101: Do you know what your child is doing online?” will be presented by the office of public engagement in the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, according to Matthew Muller, CVSD director of safety and communications.

