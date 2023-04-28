Conewago Valley School District (CVSD) is holding a free public presentation on May 4 to educate and provide resources on cyber safety to community members.
“Cyber Safety 101: Do you know what your child is doing online?” will be presented by the office of public engagement in the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, according to Matthew Muller, CVSD director of safety and communications.
The event will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. in the auditorium at the high school and middle school complex in New Oxford, Muller said. For those who cannot make it in-person, Muller said the presentation will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel.
The presentation will show the potential dangers children face through the internet, Muller said.
“The internet is part of the fabric of our youth,” Muller said.
Those interested in attending do not need to be CVSD residents, Muller said.
“The goal of the event is to educate, get the message out there, and provide resources,” Muller said.
An attorney general cyber safety handout shows communication is key, especially in talking about the possible dangers on the internet like “exposure to inappropriate material, sexual solicitation, harassment, and bullying.”
More than 80 percent of teenagers utilize a cell phone on a regular basis, “making it the most common medium for cyber bullying,” the handout reads.
Additionally, it shows about one in five teens have uploaded “or sent sexually suggestive or nude pictures of themselves to others,” according to the handout.
Muller, a 1989 New Oxford High School graduate, took on the new position as director of safety and communications earlier this year. He has served CVSD for 27 years, formerly as the New Oxford Middle School principal for four and a half years.
As the director of safety and communications, Muller is responsible for ensuring the district is compliant with Act 44 of 2018 and Act 55 of 2022, which include school safety and security provisions, he said.
The position was created last year after CVSD worked out a comprehensive plan, according to Muller. Safety and communications were “the top two needs from stakeholders in the comprehensive plan,” Muller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.