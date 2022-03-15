Four dogs were rescued from a house fire on Racetrack Road, Berwick Township, Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters were dispatched to 903 Racetrack Road, Abbottstown, for the house fire about 3 p.m. where they found heavy smoke in a ranch-style home.
Four dogs were in the home at the time, said Dustin Lewis, son of the homeowners, Johnny and Sherri Lewis.
Dustin’s 13-year-old son, Landon, who was the first to make his way to the home, opened the front door and two of the dogs, Deisel and Daisy, ran out, said Lewis.
“He opened the door and they ran right out,” Lewis said.
The house was filled with smoke, and Lewis was concerned for the safety of the two other dogs still inside, a Pit bull Husky-mix puppy Roxy and Zoey, a Shih tzu.
“They ordered me not to go in, but I went in anyway,” said Lewis, noting two of the family’s dogs passed away last year and he couldn’t face losing another beloved pet.
Lewis was able to bring Roxy and Zoey to safety outside the smoky dwelling.
“Roxy, she was scared. When she started throwing up black stuff we gave her oxygen,” he said.
Roxy and Zoey were taken to a local veterinarian where they were being monitored overnight, he said.
“They said about 12 hours after is when there can be problems, so they are watching them,” Lewis said.
Fire crews brought the blaze under control in short order.
The fire started in a dehumidifier in the home’s laundry room and ignited the front of washer creating smoky condition in the house, according to United Hook and Ladder Co. 33 Chief Steve Rabine.
Fire damage was confined to the laundry area but smoke damaged much of the dwelling.
Lewis’s 7-year-old daughter, Adalyn, was just getting off the school bus at the time, but a neighbor met her, he said. Dustin, his wife Cindi, and their children are temporarily living with his parents, he said.
The family cannot stay in the home at this time, he said.
“It’s a big mess,” Lewis said. “We’re staying with family now, until it’s cleaned and fixed.”
The Red Cross is assisting the family, he said.
Dispatched to the fire scene were Adams Regional Emergency Medical Service (EMS), Bonneauville and New Oxford stations; Northeast Adams Fire & EMS, United Hook & Ladder Co. 33, New Oxford, Abbottstown, Hampton and Bonneauville stations; Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services; Hanover Area Fire and Rescue; and Pennsylvania State Police, according to Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
— John Carr, photographer, contributed to the article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.