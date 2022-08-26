The McSherrystown Borough Council Wednesday took steps toward hiring Police Chief Michael Woods as both borough manager and civilian director of public safety at an annual salary of $120,000.
After scant discussion, council members voted 6-1 Thursday during their regular meeting. Joseph VonSas was in the minority. Tim Klunk hesitated for several seconds before casting his “yes” vote.
Audience members, of whom there were about 10, voiced angry comments after the decision. President Dan Colgan banged his gavel and warned people to stop speaking. One man left under his own power after Colgan threatened to have him removed by police.
“You are observers at this point,” Colgan told the taxpayers.
The meeting agenda included only one public comment period, which occurred before the council considered the hiring.
Colgan said the council’s Personnel Committee, which he chairs, recommended Woods’ hiring, and the council’s solicitor and labor attorney had both reviewed the matter. The council discussed the matter during a closed executive session prior to the regular meeting, he said. State law permits non-public discussion of personnel matters.
Colgan said he was “excited” to hire someone with “institutional knowledge” resulting from more than 20 years of service to the borough.
VonSas also cast the lone vote against appointing Woods to a temporary position as the borough’s Right-to-Know officer, who is responsible for handling requests from the public for information that must be released by state law.
The Right-to-Know duties are to be transferred once a combination borough clerk and police administrator is hired and trained, Colgan said.
The council was unanimous in deciding to fill the borough clerk and police administrator position at a pay rate to be determined by the person’s experience.
Also unanimous was a decision to hire two part-time public works employees. Hiring part-timers provides for “more agile” scheduling as compared to a full-time person, Colgan said.
After the meeting, Colgan said Woods was the only candidate considered, and Woods could begin his duties after paperwork is in order. Asked about Woods’ position in the police department, Colgan said he could not discuss a personnel issue. Woods remains chief of police at this time.
Prior to the vote, Colgan read a statement.
“After nearly 19 months and many legal battles which have prevented us from publicly addressing both the chief of police or the manager of the borough positions, we can now advise that the borough personnel committee is now in a position to make a recommendation which both financially and organizationally addresses these important needs,” he read.
During the past three weeks, in coordination with the solicitor and labor attorney, a “negotiating committee” including Colgan, council member Joyce Murren, Mayor Kathy Todt, “and most recently, former president and chairman of personnel William Smith, have worked together to define” a solution “that will retain a wealth of institutional knowledge in the workings of the police and borough administration gained over the 20 years of prior service,” Colgan read.
Woods is to serve “as a civilian administrator overseeing the police department as well as manager of the day-to-day business of the borough,” according to Colgan’s motion.
Since he made the motion, Colgan temporarily passed the gavel to Murren, who called the roll for the vote. George Staub seconded the motion.
After the meeting, VonSas said he voted against the hiring because was concerned by Woods’ lack of long experience as a borough manager.
Woods accepted a position as interim borough manager in September 2020. Borough Manager Scott Cook resigned in May 2020.
Also in September 2020, the council appointed Kathleen Todt to succeed Mayor Tony Weaver, who resigned the previous month. In January 2019, Weaver warned he might resign if tensions continued concerning inquiries about the value of the police department’s canine unit and a police union contract mediation.
During a council meeting in May this year, former council member Rob Niedererr asked about Woods’ status, claiming he had not seen the chief on duty in months. Council members did not respond. After that meeting, Colgan would say only that Woods remained a borough employee.
During Aug. 10’s council meeting, residents members expressed concerns about unfilled borough positions, especially in the public works department as winter approaches.
