A Hanover man was charged with criminal homicide in connection with the Sunday death of a teenager in Conewago Township.
David Galemore, 21, is alleged to have been involved in a shooting in the 300 block of Third Street in the Village of Midway, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Conewago Township Police Detective Burnell Bevenour.
The deceased youth was identified as Connor Mays of York, according to Adams County Chief Deputy Coroner Francis Dutrow.
Conewago Township Police Officer Michael Bailey arrived at the residence around 2:05 p.m., where he spoke to a 16-year-old male, who allegedly told police “he needed help," according to the affidavit.
When approaching the door of the residence, Bailey saw a body, “who appeared to be deceased laying just inside the door,” according to the affidavit. "He appeared to have been shot," the affidavit reads.
"Officer Bailey was able to identify the body as a 17-year-old male juvenile with the initials C.M.," according to Bevenour's affidavit.
Police indicated the deceased youth was 17, while the coroner's office said 16 years old.
The youth who claimed he needed help told police he was at the property when an alleged physical altercation between the deceased and Galemore occurred, according to the affidavit.
The teen alleged Galemore “pulled out what appeared to be a handgun and shot C.M. repeatedly,” according to the affidavit.
The teen told police he was in the upstairs bathroom "when C.M. told him he heard someone coming in through the window," the affidavit reads.
The youth alleged by the time he got downstairs an "altercation" was in progress, and he saw Galemore “pull out a handgun and heard multiple gunshots,” according to the affidavit.
Mays was pronounced dead at the scene by the Adams County Coroner’s office at 2:10 p.m., according to Dutrow.
Pennsylvania State Police at Gettysburg had Galemore in custody at their station “a short time later,” where he allegedly “told them he was involved in the shooting,” according to the affidavit.
During the initial investigation, a potential motive surfaced with allegations Galemore and the Mays were involved in “an altercation very early Sunday morning” in Hanover Borough, according to Adams County First Assistant District Attorney Robert Bain.
The cause of death was "multiple gunshot wounds," Dutrow said after an autopsy was conducted Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, according to Dutrow.
The manner of death is ruled to be homicide, he said.
Galemore, charged with criminal homicide (H1), was denied bail and held at Adams County Prison, according to a magisterial docket. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 11 a.m. March 1, according to the docket.
“We are still investigating,” Bain said. “There are a lot of things we are looking into at this point.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Conewago Township Police Department, said Bain.
Conewago Police can be reached at 717-624-2101.
