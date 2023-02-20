A Hanover man was charged with criminal homicide in connection with the Sunday death of a teenager in Conewago Township.

David Galemore, 21, is alleged to have been involved in a shooting in the 300 block of Third Street in the Village of Midway, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Conewago Township Police Detective Burnell Bevenour.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.