A ground-breaking “Quality of Life Report” by the Adams Economic Alliance is now available to the public.
It was unveiled at the alliance’s Adams County Economic Development Corporation (ACEDC)’s annual membership meeting Thursday, according to an alliance release.
Additionally, the alliance welcomed three new board members, bringing the number of community leaders serving on its three boards of directors to a total of 31.
The Quality of Life Report, available on the alliance’s website, adamsalliance.org, provides a comprehensive summary of milestones and accomplishments reached by the economic development organization over its entire history of nearly 35 years, interspersed with Adams County leaders sharing their thoughts on how the alliance’s work has impacted Adams County’s quality of life.
“Years of partnerships and relationships, funding and financing, dreaming and visioning, have propelled Adams County’s superb quality of life,” said Robin Fitzpatrick, alliance president. “And, we share these accomplishment with dozens and dozens of engaged, hard-working and dedicated community leaders who have guided our organization, partnered with us and cultivated our quality of life, which many of us describe as the perfect mix of business and industry, history and future, balanced with nature and preservation, flourishing and enterprising small businesses, as well as thriving and innovative nationally and internationally-known companies.”
Adams Economic Alliance benchmarks shared in the Quality of Life Report include:
· $342 million – tax-exempt bond financing facilitated to-date
· $1.4 million – annual tax revenues generated by the Alliance’s development of Adams Commerce Center for the three local taxing bodies
· 1,000-plus employees – the labor force now employed within Adams Commerce Center businesses
· $27.5 million – grant funding for Adams County business projects
· $428 million – low-interest, fixed-rate loans facilitated for Adams County businesses to-date
Adams Economic Alliance’s mission is to develop and implement creative community-based strategies to enhance economic opportunity and foster a dynamic framework for balanced growth and development through three organizations: Adams County Industrial Development Authority (ACIDA) and Adams County General Authority (ACGA), in addition to ACEDC.
“Adams County provides a quality of life that reflects its multifaceted community, incorporating resources focused on commerce, history, agriculture, education, health, preservation, the arts, and other key factors contributing to the overall well-being of the area,” said James P. Helt, president and chief executive officer of ACNB Corporation, within the pages of the report.
The ACEDC Board, guided by Chairman Pete Martin, added two additional board members, Chris Delaney of Gettysburg College and Sarah Messer of the Hanover Area Chamber of Commerce. Fitzpatrick and the board recognized and thanked outgoing board secretary/treasurer Peter North of Gettysburg College, who is retiring, for his many years of service. Steve Rasmussen was nominated as ACEDC’s new secretary/treasurer.
ACEDC board members include:
Nick Bair – Prime Home Real Estate
Michael Cogliano, Immediate past chair – WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
Chad Collie – New Oxford Chamber of Commerce
Chris Delaney – Gettysburg College
Shawn Eckenrode – Adams County Technical Institute
Robert Gordon – Hamiltonban Township
Ronald Hankey – Adams County Industrial Development Authority
Barbara Hartman – Realtors Association of York & Adams Counties
David Laughman – Arendtsville mayor
Ned Leppo – Columbia Gas
Joseph Malda – Met Ed/First Energy
Pete Martin – Board chairman, Amblebrook Gettysburg
Sarah Messer – Hanover Area Chamber of Commerce
Carrie Nace – Board vice chair, Novak Strategic Solutions
Karl Pietrzak – Destination Gettysburg
Steve Rasmussen – Adams Electric Cooperative
Marty Karsteter Qually – Adams County commissioner
Wayne Steinour – ACNB Bank
Carrie Stuart – The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County
Shanon Toal – Truist attorney
Tim Anstine, Solicitor
Additionally, the alliance welcomed a new member to the ACGA board, Susan Grimes of Brechbill & Helman Construction Company, and re-elected Michael Showers of Keystone Fur Dressing to a second term on the ACIDA board.
For more information on the alliance, see adamsalliance.org, or follow Adams Economic Alliance on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.
Adams County Industrial Development Authority (ACIDA) Board of Directors:
Kenneth Farabaugh
Max Felty – Treasurer; Gettysburg Tours Inc.
Ronald Hankey – Vice chair
Michael Hanson – Lake Heritage Community manager
Justin Hockley – Secretary; Hockley & O’Donnell Insurance Agency
Michael Showers – Keystone Fur Dressing
James Williams – Chairman; CE Williams Sons Inc.
Attorney Tim Anstine, Solicitor
Adams County General Authority (ACGA) Board of Directors:
Susan Grimes, Brechbill & Helman Construction Company Inc.
Ronald Hankey, Chairman
Kaycee Kemper, Secretary/Treasurer, Adams Economic Alliance
Dominic Picarelli, KPI Technology
Lori Stewart, Three Big Dogs
James Williams, Vice chair; CE Williams Sons Inc.
Attorney Sam Wiser, Solicitor
