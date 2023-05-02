An Adams County woman died four days after a crash, according to the York County Coroner’s office.
Summer Sneeringer, 46, of Hunterstown-Hampton Road, Straban Township, was declared dead at 3:36 a.m. Friday at WellSpan York Hospital, according to a release.
The cause of death was “laceration of spleen due to Single Motor Vehicle Crash,” according to the release.
After the crash at 8:03 a.m. April 24, she was transported to the hospital “for initial evaluation, was released, but then readmitted” Thursday, according to the release.
Sneeringer was alone in a southbound 2016 Jeep Cherokee when she crossed railroad tracks on Flickinger Road north of York Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
She allegedly “lost control” and struck two trees, according to police.
Airbags deployed and she was wearing her seatbelt, according to the release.
There was no autopsy, but routine toxicological testing was planned, according to the release.
