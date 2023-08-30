A Gettysburg woman is accused of neglect after allegedly failing her caretaking duties which resulted in the death of her mother.

Sharon Bortner Moore, 73, was charged earlier this month with felony neglect of care of a dependent person stemming from the alleged lack of proper care of her mother, Louise Bortner, 95, who was removed by first responders from “poor living conditions” and died a day later at Gettysburg Hospital earlier this year, according to charging documents.

