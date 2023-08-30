A Gettysburg woman is accused of neglect after allegedly failing her caretaking duties which resulted in the death of her mother.
Sharon Bortner Moore, 73, was charged earlier this month with felony neglect of care of a dependent person stemming from the alleged lack of proper care of her mother, Louise Bortner, 95, who was removed by first responders from “poor living conditions” and died a day later at Gettysburg Hospital earlier this year, according to charging documents.
Emergency responders had to remove Bortner through a “side window” on April 27 due to the hoarding conditions in the home along Longview Drive, which was allegedly filled with several feet high piles of garbage, jars of what appeared to be urine, a refrigerator of rotten food and maggots, and dead and live mice, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Patrolman First Class Daniel Barbagello of Cumberland Township Police Department.
“It’s the worst home I’ve been in,” said Barbagello.
Adams County Assistant District Attorney Sara Miller said elderly people who are unable to care for themselves “are often times an underserved population who get taken advantage of or are not getting the proper care that they need or deserve.”
“Adams County has been taking steps to make sure that these victims get the help and resources they need. In this case, Adams County Office for Aging had been involved with this victim and defendant for a period of time before our office got involved. Office for Aging made numerous attempts to help the defendant properly care for the victim, defendant’s elderly mother, but all those attempts were refused,” Miller said in a statement.
Barbagello was unsure of the origin of the complaint that originally drew Office for Aging representatives to the home. The home’s condition could not be seen from the street, he said.
“I’m not sure where the complaint came from. You would have to go onto the property (to see the problem). Some stuff was piled up close to the house,” Barbagello said.
Moore, who served as a caregiver and power of attorney to Bortner, allegedly declined past attempts from the Adams County Office for Aging to provide services to her mother, from offering to clean the house and pick up medications to assisting with alternative living arrangements and other general caring help, according to the affidavit.
Court records show Moore had the same address as Bortner.
Bortner lived on the ground floor of the home, said Barbagello who noted hoarding conditions were throughout the house, not just the level on which Bortner lived.
Bortner’s cause of death was “sepsis due to pressure ulcer infection,” according to the autopsy report cited in the affidavit.
The external examination section of the autopsy report noted, “Cutaneous surfaces are marked by less-than-optimal hygiene. There is a green discoloration of much of the anterior right thigh. A large necrotizing ulcer is involving the right hip,” according to the affidavit.
The affidavit indicated Bortner had “a wound on her right hip with exposed tendons and bone,” when admitted to the hospital.
“The victim’s wound was difficult to look at, as it was down to the bone and exposed tendons and muscle,” Miller said.
Based on his training and experience, Barbagello indicated hoarding is a disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, according to the affidavit.
“This disorder can make living areas unsafe and unhealthy, which ultimately was a contributing factor to the medical issues and death of Louise Bortner,” according to the affidavit.
Miller said Bortner’s “living conditions were almost indescribable.”
On April 28, investigators served a search warrant around 3:50 p.m. at the residence, where they saw “large piles of what appeared to be primarily garbage several feet high and a narrow trail” heading to Bortner’s bedroom, according to the affidavit.
“The smell of rotting food and garbage was overpowering,” according to the affidavit.
All the rooms included piles of garbage and other items on the floor which prevented individuals from opening several doors in the front interior areas, according to the affidavit.
“The kitchen ceiling was falling down and none of the appliances, including the stove and microwave, appeared to be in working condition,” the affidavit reads.
Bortner’s bathroom “was not operational and blocked by piles of what appeared to be primarily trash” and several mice were seen “running through piles of items in the shower, vanity, and toilet,” the affidavit reads.
While Bortner’s bedroom was also allegedly filled with trash, “the bed and chair in her room were covered in human waste and a large enclosed mouse trap with numerous decomposing mice was located in the clutter,” according to the affidavit.
Police also obtained a search warrant for the Adams County Office for Aging records relating to Bortner, according to the affidavit.
Records showed the agency “attempted to provide assistance to Moore to improve the living conditions for Bortner, as Bortner was unable to make decisions to accept or deny services,” according to the affidavit.
Protective agents from the Adams County Office for Aging said all offers of assistance were allegedly turned down by Moore, according to the affidavit.
Emailed correspondence documented the attempted contacts by the Office for Aging to check on Bortner, resulting in a court order being issued on Jan. 10, according to the affidavit.
The court order authorized the agency “to gain entry to the home Bortner was living” and to “have individual and private access to” Bortner due to “Moore not allowing access to her mother by protective agent(s),” the affidavit reads.
Following search warrants for Bortner’s medical records from WellSpan Health and UPMC Medical, police learned her last documented visit to a primary care physician was in 2022 “and that she was in need of assisted devices, such as a cane or walker to walk,” according to the affidavit.
Bortner allegedly had fallen in the past causing an injury, according to the affidavit.
Discharge notes indicated Bortner was to return in about six months, which was estimated to be in February, but there were no additional records for her until she was taken to the hospital on April 27 with the diagnosis listed as “sepsis due to unspecified organism,” according to the affidavit.
“Our office is thankful for all the hard work that Adams County Office for Aging and the Cumberland Township Police Department put into trying to help this Victim and all the work they put into this investigation,” Miller said.
From the Office for Aging putting in numerous hours on the case to the entire Cumberland Township Police going “above and beyond,” Miller said the Adams County District Attorney’s office “is thankful” for their work in trying to help Bortner and the overall investigation.
“It is nice to see such coordination among the Adams County agencies and we will continue to build our case and gather everything we can to assist us in this prosecution. Preliminary hearing on this matter is still pending at this time,” said Miller.
Moore, also a senior citizen, was “never taken into custody,” Barbagello said.
It was a “safe surrender” at Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat’s office, he said.
Cumberland Township Police Department made arrangements with Moore to turn herself in, rather than police making an arrest, he said.
“We pride ourselves on that,” said Barbagello.
Moore remains out of prison on $25,000 unsecured bail, according to a magisterial docket. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. before Beauchat, according to the magisterial docket.
The Adams County Office for Aging declined to comment.
It was unknown whether or not Moore has legal counsel.
