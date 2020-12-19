Fred Snyder, the local radio host turned newspaper columnist, died Friday in York Hospital.
Snyder's booming, unmistakable voice, was heard on the 1320 WGET morning show for 19 years. In addition to spinning tunes, he hosted "Freddie's Breakfast Nook," a 30-minute talk show that featured guests to discuss everything from local politics to the importance of a flu shot.
In 2012, Snyder stepped back from the mic and quickly found a new medium to connect with the community. "Around Town with Fred Snyder" was published in the Gettysburg Times every Tuesday for seven years. The column ceased earlier this year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the newspaper to make cuts.
This story will be updated.
