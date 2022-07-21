All six Adams County public school districts are receiving significant boosts in state funding for the coming school year.
With an average increase of 8.8 percent in state funding, nearly $46 million is coming to Adams County school district coffers from the commonwealth’s 2022-2023 budget, with all six districts seeing increases in state funding over their 2021-2022 state allocations.
The increases are part of the state budget approved by the legislature in early July and signed by the governor.
Adams County school districts received the following funds:
• Gettysburg Area: $9,139,557, which is an increase of approximately 7% over the 2021-2022 state allocation
• Conewago Valley: $11,199,357, an increase of about 13.4% over the previous year
• Littlestown Area: $7,045,807, an increase of nearly 5.5%
• Upper Adams: $7,559, 742, an almost 8.5% increase
• Bermudian Springs: $6,991,221, an increase of more than 8%
• Fairfield Area: $3,977,829, a more than 10% increase over the previous year
The state’s 2022-2023 budget provides a $1.8 billion increase to education from pre-K through college, according to the governor’s administration. That increase includes $525 million through the Fair Funding Formula and Pennsylvania school districts should see funding increased by an average of 7 percent. The state education budget also includes a $100 million increase for special education, and a $79 million increase for early education through Pre-K Counts and Head Start. Also included in the state budget related to education spending was an almost 25.9 percent increase in spending for pupil transportation, to assist school districts with rising fuel costs.
Also included in the state education budget is an allocation of an additional $100 million for mental health support and $100 million on physical safety and security enhancements for schools throughout Pennsylvania.
Dan Moul, state Representative for the 91st Legislative District, voted in favor of approving the state budget.
School districts in Moul’s legislative district include Gettysburg Area School District, Fairfield Area School District, the Littlestown Area School District and Conewago Township Elementary which is part of Conewago Valley School District.
“The budget increases basic education funding $525 million to $7.08 billion. All schools in the 91st Legislative District received substantial increases in this budget,” said Moul.
Torren Ecker, state Representative for the 193rd Legislative District which includes Bermudian Springs, Conewago Valley and Upper Adams school districts, also voted in favor of the state budget.
“As the father of public-school children, I am a supporter of education and ensuring that our schools receive suitable state funding each year. This year’s budget provides education opportunities throughout Pennsylvania but also includes funding for early childhood education, special education, school safety and security, school mental health initiatives, and career and tech school funding, “ said Ecker.
This budget does a great deal for the future of Pennsylvania students, said Ecker.
“The responsible budget that the state house approved thoroughly funds core government services, such as education. These investments will further prepare us for the future as our next leader seek top-notch education and begin their journeys in life,” said Ecker
