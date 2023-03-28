Gettysburg Borough Police are seeking information about a man who has been missing since mid-February.
Markell T. Byrd, 29, is described as a black man five feet, four inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, according to Police Chief Robert Glenny.
Anyone with information about Byrd should contact Gettysburg Police through the Adams County dispatch center at 717-334-8101 or contact their local police, Glenny said.
Byrd, affectionately know as "Kell," was last seen in the Chambersburg Street, Gettysburg, area, according to an aunt.
He missed spending his mid-March birthday with family and friends, according to the missing person poster created by the family.
Since a family member reported Byrd missing, Glenny said police have spoke with “numerous” people, including the landlord of his apartment on Chambersburg Street and other people suggested by the family.
"Encourage him to reach out to his family who loves and miss him very much, as he may be confused," the poster reads.
Byrd "walks on his tippy toes," is "soft spoken," and is "very respectful" and "intelligent," according to the family's poster.
The African American man has a "light brown complexion," according to his family.
Police have entered Byrd’s name and vehicle information into law enforcement databases and have checked Pennsylvania Department of Transportation crash records without results, Glenny said.
Police have also checked with several hospitals, he said.
“We’ve looked a lot of places for the young man,” Glenny said.
Byrd’s vehicle is a cream color, 2011 Kia Soul bearing Pennsylvania license plate LDF-5007, Glenny said.
"He loves the outdoors, parks, the water, lakes. He likes sitting by the water and walking trails," his aunt said.
Byrd's family is asking the public to help bring him home to them, she said.
