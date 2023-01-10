The Upper Adams School Board is considering an estimated $2.87-million proposal to renovate girls’ and boys’ locker and team rooms at Biglerville High School (BHS).
The north gym facilities were built in the early 1970s and have remained nearly unchanged since then, officials said.
The facilities haven’t “been touched in 50 years, and when you walk through those locker rooms it’s pretty obvious” that “something had to be done,” board member Tom Wilson said.
“A frank discussion” is needed about the proposal’s costs and benefits, he said Jan. 3 during a board committee meeting.
A decision in February would permit construction to begin next fall, Christopher Linkey of RLPS Architects told the board. Completion during summer months is not “realistic” given supply-chain concerns, and a fall start-time is likely to result in lower bids from contracts, he said.
A primary funding source could be leftover funds from the recent expansion of the former Arendtsville Elementary School to create the Upper Adams Intermediate School, district Business Manager Shelley Hobbs said.
The locker and team rooms have been an “area of concern” for years, district Superintendent Wesley Doll said.
After interacting with two firms, Upper Adams officials felt RLPS, of Lancaster, offered “creative solutions,” Doll said.
Except for paint and new toilet partitions in about 2000, the locker rooms have not been touched in a half-century, Linkey said.
“They’ve lived a really long, good life for you, but it’s time to refresh them,” Linkey said.
Students often don’t use the existing lockers because they are too small for gym bags, and many lack doors because replacements are no longer available, he said.
Replacing outmoded “group showers” with three or four individual showers and reducing the overall size of locker areas would allow development of additional classroom space with main-corridor access, Linkey said.
“We can get the space to do more for you,” Linkey said.
The smaller locker and team rooms would still meet students’ needs, Director of Athletics and Property Anthony Graham said.
All health teachers share one classroom now, and three other classrooms are shared by two or three teachers each, BHS Principal Beth Graham said.
Additional classroom space would also create flexibility in scheduling, Doll said.
Teachers provided input for the preliminary design concepts, he said.
The shower changes would also address accessibility issues, Linkey said.
Problems with leaking showers would be resolved, Doll said. Some showers are turned off now because replacement parts are no longer available, he said.
The board’s next regular meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Jan. 17 in the boardroom at BHS, preceded at 6:30 p.m. by an agenda review session which is open to the public.
