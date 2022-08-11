The United Way of Adams County held its annual Back 2 School Supply Drive last Saturday.

With the help of more than 20 volunteers, the organization gathered essential school supplies donated by community residents, doling them out to 375 Adams County children in kindergarten through 12th grade from low-income families.

Readers may contact Liz Caples at clerk@gettysburgtimes.com.

