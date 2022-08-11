The United Way of Adams County held its annual Back 2 School Supply Drive last Saturday.
With the help of more than 20 volunteers, the organization gathered essential school supplies donated by community residents, doling them out to 375 Adams County children in kindergarten through 12th grade from low-income families.
This was the second year United Way has sponsored the drive. Previously, a similar program had been sponsored by St. James Lutheran Church and South Central Community Action Programs for 32 years, before it was handed over to United Way.
“The focus is to make sure all kids have the supplies they need to succeed in school,” United Way Adams County Executive Director Laura McMahon said.
McMahon has been with the local United Way for two years, previously working with the YMCA for 21 years.
Pick-up at the Saturday drive, which was held at the Fairfield Road Gettysburg Times building, was set in an assembly line fashion.
Families and children gathered in the parking lot to wait their turns. Once registered at the first table, they proceeded through the set-up.
Volunteers handed out backpacks and bags of age-appropriate school supplies such as pencils, crayons, pencil cases, folders, binders, markers and more.
At the end of the line was an “extra stuff table” from which folks could choose other items.
“We only have three staff members. We couldn’t do what we do without our several hundred volunteers,” McMahon said.
Christopher Bunty, the resource development and marketing director of United Way, said families with children in need of school supplies who did not register for the event can contact the United Way for assistance.
“If someone needs something, we will try to help or direct them to another agency that can help. Our goal is to make sure everyone has the resources they need,” McMahon said.
In addition to the school supply drive, United Way also hosts the annual Bag the Bounty Food Drive. The organization works directly with seven other nonprofits in the area: New Hope Ministries, CONTACT Helpline, YWCA Hanover’s Safe Home, Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center, Children’s Aid Society and Adams Rescue Mission.
Families interested in signing up for next year’s school supply drive can register online at http://www.http://www.uwadams.org/ in June 2023. Those registered will receive an email or text indicating when the drive will be held.
Those interested in volunteering with the United Way Adams County may call 717-334-5809.
Readers may contact Liz Caples at clerk@gettysburgtimes.com.
