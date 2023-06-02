A Gettysburg parking enforcement officer was charged with sticking chewed gum on a motorcycle May 11.
Fines and costs totaling $509.13 were imposed on William Gardner, 32, of Mont Alto, according to citations filed at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office.
A camera recorded the incident on Lincoln Square, Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny said Thursday.
The owner returned and “found gum on the LCD screen of his motorcycle,” Glenny said. The owner was able to clean the screen, so there was “no damage,” he said.
Police obtained video from a camera in the area and, when it appeared a borough employee was involved, Glenny said he referred the case to detectives.
Glenny said he did not know what motivations may have been involved.
The fines and costs were $190.25 for a count of disorderly conduct, and $318.88 for a count of criminal mischief, according to the citations.
Borough Manager Charles Gable said he could not discuss a personnel matter, and disciplinary procedures are set forth in an agreement with Teamsters Local 776 in Harrisburg, which represents borough employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.