An autistic support classroom was recently proposed at Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD).
Berm officials gave a presentation last week about potentially opening the classroom at the elementary school this fall.
“We would not bring this to you if we didn’t think we could do it,” said Brian Booher, Bermudian director of special education.
The district registers early intervention students every year, but this incoming class is one of the largest with the highest need identified as autistic support, Booher said. Early intervention is identified by the Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12 (LIU 12) “as having developmental delays and other disabilities,” according to Booher.
The proposed classroom would include four to five students identified for early intervention as well as bringing back one to two students each from outside placements and the consortium classroom created in partnership with Fairfield Area and Upper Adams school districts, Booher said, noting the total class size would range from six to nine students.
School officials presented board members at the recent caucus meeting with two options: do nothing and send the students in early intervention to outside placements and allow the other students to remain at current placements and in the consortium classroom; or meet the students’ individual needs in the district by creating the autistic support classroom.
The proposal entails hiring one professional teacher, two classroom aides, and one board certified behavior analyst, Booher said.
Justin Peart, district business manager, said he knows “the big question is funding” and the overall cost for the classroom. The finance side is just “one piece” of the overall picture and should not “be the driving force,” Peart said.
“Obviously, it plays into it, but meeting the students’ needs is really important,” Peart said, reiterating that Booher believes they can meet the needs of students within the district.
The new classroom is estimated to cost $240,840, including $225,840 for an autistic support teacher and two support staff and $15,000 for supplies and equipment, according to Peart.
If the classroom does not exist, the total cost for outside placements is $317,368, Peart said.
Peart indicated placements for students in special education is “extremely, extremely expensive.”
“Those costs are never going to decrease,” Peart said.
While there will be an increase in the budget either way, adding the classroom would result in a savings of $76,528, not including transportation costs, according to Peart.
After the meeting, Bermudian Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss said they received permission from the board to advertise the positions for the autistic support teacher and two support staff members as anticipated openings.
“It would be our hope that we would have applicants, interview, and make a recommendation for approval for our June 13th board meeting,” Hotchkiss said.
