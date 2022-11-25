Upper Adams School Board agreed to pay approximately $65,000 per year for 20 years as its share of a proposed expansion of Cumberland Perry Area Career and Technical Center (CPACTC).

The approximately $23.5 million project will move forward if agreed to by the 12 other districts that send students to the facility near Mechanicsburg, CPATC Administrative Director Justin Bruhn said during a recent school board meeting.

 

