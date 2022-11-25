Upper Adams School Board agreed to pay approximately $65,000 per year for 20 years as its share of a proposed expansion of Cumberland Perry Area Career and Technical Center (CPACTC).
The approximately $23.5 million project will move forward if agreed to by the 12 other districts that send students to the facility near Mechanicsburg, CPATC Administrative Director Justin Bruhn said during a recent school board meeting.
“Skyrocketing” enrollment over 10 years from some 900 to nearly 1,300 is driving the project, along with a need to update some aging facilities and a desire to add new programs to reflect employment trends, Bruhn said.
The districts “should have an opportunity to make some decisions about how the career and technical center is going to grow and make sure we’re there for that next generation of students,” he said.
The project would allow the addition of some 278 new students when roughly 300 applicants are wait-listed yearly, Bruhn said.
“Every seat is getting more and more competitive,” he said.
Upper Adams’ enrollment has varied from 28 to 47 since 2018, according to Bruhn.
The project would provide facilities improvements for programs including warehouse and logistics, culinary arts, criminal justice, and others, he said.
It would allow expansions of the welding, automotive technology, and automobile collision programs, and add programs in pre-engineering, building and property maintenance, fire and rescue, and service occupations for special-needs students, Bruhn said.
An “optimistic” estimate is that construction could begin in the spring of 2024, he said.
Many Upper Adams graduates have benefited from CPATC by obtaining high-wage employment in growing, critical fields, board President Tom Wilson said.
Board members voted 7-0 for the funding, with members Chris Fee and James Rutkowski absent.
• District residents are invited to complete a survey concerning what information they would like to receive from the district and how they would like to receive it, Superintendent Wesley Doll said. Spanish and English versions are available through Dec. 5 on the district’s website, www.upperadams.org.
• Improvements to locker room facilities at Biglerville High School (BHS) may be funded by funds remaining from the expansion of the former Arendtsville Elementary School to create the Upper Adams Intermediate School, Doll said. Talks with architects are under way to see what might be possible, he said.
• Construction of a new greenhouse at BHS is “moving swiftly,” with demolition of the previous facility complete and installation of concrete footers started this month, Doll said.
• The board accepted the Pennsylvania School Board Association’s donation of a book, “Memoirs of a Goldfish” by Devin Scillian, for the Biglerville Elementary School library.
• Board members approved “Disney’s Freaky Friday” as the BHS spring musical, with shows planned March 17 through March 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.