fairy festival

Jillian Breneman, also known as Gingersnap the Fairy, will be painting faces while cosplaying as a fairy at the Fairy Festival Saturday at the Gettysburg Rec Park. (Submitted Photo).

Attendees may experience childlike wonder at the inaugural farmers’ market Fairy Festival at Gettysburg Rec Park Saturday, June 17, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free to attend.

Reza Djalal, program director for Adams County Farmers Market Association, said the festival will be held in conjunction with the regularly-scheduled farmers’ market and will feature magic-themed items, family-friendly entertainment, new vendors, face painting, a wand-making craft for children, and fairy garden workshops.

Readers may contact E.E. Larsh at elarsh@gettysburgtimes.com.

