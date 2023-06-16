Attendees may experience childlike wonder at the inaugural farmers’ market Fairy Festival at Gettysburg Rec Park Saturday, June 17, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free to attend.
Reza Djalal, program director for Adams County Farmers Market Association, said the festival will be held in conjunction with the regularly-scheduled farmers’ market and will feature magic-themed items, family-friendly entertainment, new vendors, face painting, a wand-making craft for children, and fairy garden workshops.
“Gingersnap the Fairy will be doing a story time for kids,” Djalal said. “Highland Games Academy, who are based out of Gettysburg, will have traditional Scottish feats of strength. There’ll be face painting by Mira Bella Took, who will be cosplaying as a fairy.”
Attendees are encouraged to dress as fairies, or other fantasy-based creatures, Djalal said.
There is a connection between fairy festivals and agriculture, and having the farmers’ market coincide with the festival makes for a perfect integration, said Djalal.
“It’ll have the usual farmers market stuff, but with fairies,” Djalal said. “Attendees will get a chance to buy some produce and have a whimsical time.”
The number of patrons for the festival may reach 1,500, Djalal estimated.
“It’s getting a lot of social media buzz,” Djalal said. “It’s blown up more than I expected. A lot of bigger fairy festivals are sharing it.”
Djalal said he tries to give themes to the farmers’ markets to make them livelier. Past farmers’ markets included a kids’ day theme, a market where they featured the South Mountain Partnership, among others.
The festival will also feature vendors such as Metaphysical Shop Etheric Connection, Djalal said.
“If you look at Gettysburg, there’s a huge prevalence of metaphysical shops and ghost tours,” Djalal said. “I think that speaks to an interest in adults who are into tarot, sage, crystals, dreamcatchers and spirit animals.”
Leslie Dull-Runkle, owner of Etheric Connection and vendor at the festival, said she will be bringing crystals, Native American-style flutes, singing bowls and frame drums.
“It’s a great family event,” said Dull-Runkle. “We hope to be part of this every year.
Dull-Runkle said she believes being a vendor will help her drum up more business.
“Our store is close to where the fairy festival is being held,” Dull-Runkle said. “I’m going to bring a little bit of everything we can fit, and it will lead traffic to our store so people can discover the great world of crystals and everything that goes with it.”
Another admirer of crystals and metaphysical culture is Lily Bramucci, 24, who will be attending the festival.
“I haven’t been to a fairy festival since I was little, and I like all that kind of stuff,” Bramucci said. “A lot of it is to feed that nostalgia. I like the crystal stuff. All that stuff that goes into the fairy festival is in my realm of interest.”
The festival wouldn’t have been possible without receiving the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Grant, Djalal said.
“We hope to make the best use of those funds to make this event a successful endeavor,” Djalal said.
The festival is unique in that it’s free to the public, he said.
“Other fairy festivals have an admission fee,” Djalal said. “Our goal is to bring this type of experience to our community, and to bring it to people who maybe wouldn’t be able to afford to go to a bigger renaissance fair or fairy festival. We want everyone to be able to have that experience.”
