Cumberland Township supervisors Thursday help off on making a decision regarding the conditional use of a planned campground on a portion of the land at the former Boyd’s Bears site.

More than an hour of testimony from those representing the project was followed by more than 90 minutes of public comments from nearby property owners, all of whom were opposed to the project as designed.

Readers may contact Harry Hartman at hhartman@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.