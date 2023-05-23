Cumberland Township supervisors Thursday help off on making a decision regarding the conditional use of a planned campground on a portion of the land at the former Boyd’s Bears site.
More than an hour of testimony from those representing the project was followed by more than 90 minutes of public comments from nearby property owners, all of whom were opposed to the project as designed.
At the conclusion of the conditional use hearing, supervisors voted 4-1 to take more time to review the facts as presented before voting on the matter. Supervisor Christine Biggins voted against the measure of putting off a vote.
A public roll call vote on the conditional use of the site must occur in the next 45 days at a public meeting. Cumberland Township supervisors will next meet at 7 p.m. today, Tuesday, May 23, at the township building.
Cumberland Township Solicitor Sam Wiser said the conditional use request must be granted by the governing body when there is compliance with township ordinances and it does not endanger public safety. Wiser also said this will be the only conditional use hearing held on this matter.
The property is currently zoned as mixed use.
Property owner and lifelong Cumberland Township resident Brian Smith spoke about his plans during the opening portion of the meeting.
“I grew up in Cumberland Township and I grew up camping. This campground will represent all the positives that go along with camping, and it will benefit this area,” said Smith.
The property address is 75 Cunningham Road, the former Boyd’s Bear site. The entire parcel of land encompasses 132 acres, and the campground would use approximately 33 acres. The campground will include 365 camping sites for RVs, 5th-wheel travelers and glamping sites that will be used for tent-style camping. The campground development will also include aquatic spaces, green spaces, playgrounds, a miniature golf course, a space for washing RVs, and other amenities. If the project proceeds, future plans for the site include a hotel, restaurant, a walking trail, and other potential housing options.
According to Smith, most campers will be staying at the campground an average of three nights and no campers will be allowed to camp in one spot for more than two weeks. There will be no permanent structures allowed to be built by campers and Smith anticipates the campground will see seasonal use.
“We may see a few campers for a night or two stopping on their way south during the winter months with the majority of our campers here in late spring, summer and early fall so six months of the year there will be little traffic in and out,” said Smith.
The future plan will look to subdivide the property into two separate parcels. If conditional use is granted, the next step in the process will be for Smith, and his company BR Smith Properties, submitting a subdivision request and a land development plan to the township.
The current site already includes a building and 600 parking spaces and the site currently has access to the site off of Emmitsburg Road and Cunningham Road.
Smith and his representatives are also requesting relief and modification from a 1972 township campground ordinance that requires a 300-foot setback from other residential properties when related to a campground.
Smith said if relief is not given in regard to the 300-foot setback requirement he would need to consider other commercial uses for the site which could be much more intrusive to property owners.
Other commercial uses only require a 10-foot setback which would be much more intrusive to other property owners and would not be good use of land planning, said Smith.
The 300-foot setback is only required for campgrounds.
Currently the are two entrances to the site, one on Emmitsburg Road and one on Cunningham Road.
“Our intent is for the Emmitsburg Road entrance to be the main entrance for all traffic. During peak times we anticipate using the Cunningham Road to be used as peak season exit only,” added Smith.
Smith plans include installation of privacy fences, screening, vegetation, shrubbery, and other landscaping to give adjoining property owners privacy.
Water Concerns
The site has the water capacity to handle the development, said Smith.
Presented as evidence at the hearing was a document prepared by Smith’s firm, Carroll Water Systems, regarding water usage for the site.
Carroll Water Systems provides water services regarding water well drilling, pump services, and water treatment. Per the document, Smith said there is a community water system on-site to provide water for the development that will not negatively affect other water services in the area.
Scott Hammonds, who owns property directly adjacent to the proposed campground site, was given the opportunity to testify as an “aggrieved party” due to ownership and location of his property. Hammonds, who met with Smith earlier last week questioned the setback plan, the traffic flow plan and the fact the Smith’s company, Carroll Water, submitted the water plan.
“I would suggest there is a somewhat clear conflict of interest with Smith’s company doing the site’s water plan and I ask that a third-party company be brought in to analyze the water consumption and availability,” said Hammonds.
Hammonds also questioned population density when it comes to campgrounds. Residential standards for mixed use are 12 units per acre but an RV park would be more dense than those standards.
Smith said typical campgrounds are 10-12 units per acre and our campground spots will be more spread out than any other campground in Adams County. Smith also said campgrounds are not held to residential standards.
Hammonds also asked Smith if he would negotiate with current property owners regarding placement of camping spots that are closest to current property owners. Smith said that is something he would be open to discussing.
When questioned on “quiet hours” at the campground, Smith said “Quiet hours” would be enforced between the hours 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. or 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Many of the adjoining property owners also attended the meeting, raising numerous concerns regarding the current plans for the site. The concerns raised by property owners ranged from potential traffic issues, environmental concerns, safety and privacy issues, trash collection, lighting, disruption to local wildlife, water usage and sewage related concerns and setback issues.
Katelyn Kuykendall whose property borders the access entrance was concerned about the site’s pet policy.
“I have dogs and livestock on my property, and I want to understand the site’s pet policy and I do not want them harassed and there is also wildlife already in the area and this will definitely affect them,” said Kuykendall.
Kuykendall also claimed vehicles speed up and down the road daily and suggested speed bumps for the entrance and is against any type of fireworks being allowed on the property.
Amy Funkhouser, the property owner, asked about the materials that will be used for the fencing and if it will be maintained. She also was concerned about the quality of the waste-water treatment plans to assure residents that the wastewater plans, and treatment will not damage the environment. Funkhouser also noted that noise is already a problem in the area.
“I would like the quiet hours to begin earlier than 10 p.m. Noise is already an issue in the area during events at the Aspire Hotel, especially during Bike Week. No one in the area sleeps during bike week and I do not want that type of situation to be a daily occurrence,” said Funkhouser.
Homeowner Laura Steidel raised a security concern regarding the transient nature of campgrounds.
“I love RVs and RV parks, but I have safety worries related to the campground. Campers come and go so if they cause trouble they can just leave and not come back,” said Steidel.
Steidel claimed most campgrounds do not have RV wash bays due to extreme water usage. There is a planned RV wash bay included in the “conditional use” plan presented at the meeting.
Kyle Windahl, who owns property near one of the proposed camping locations stated that during certain times of year water pressure and volume is low on the eastern side of the Emmitsburg Road.
“We already have low volume in drier months and this campground will likely make this volume and pressure even worse,” said Windahl.
Kathy Hammonds spoke about how the location of the campground would affect her life most.
“My bedroom window is very close to where there will potentially be RVs parked and if you don’t think that changes my quality of life, you would be wrong. A 10-foot fence is not enough with the height of RVs, they would tower over the fence and people in the RVs could likely see into my bedroom,” said Hammonds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.