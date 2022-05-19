The Upper Adams School Board Tuesday adopted a preliminary 2022-23 budget containing a 1.5-percent hike as a contingency.
The board’s goal of “getting to zero” is “still achievable,” board President Tom Wilson claimed prior to the unanimous vote during a regular meeting.
“I still think our plan is solid,” he said.
State law permits the board to reduce the budget prior to a final vote, which is planned for June 21, but not to increase it.
The state requires school boards to adopt a final budget by June 30, but the state is not expected to have determined education funding levels by then, leaving boards to guess.
The preliminary budget includes a forecast of a $200,000 increase in state funding over the current year, District Business Manager Shelley Hobbs said. The anticipated increase is far less than the state’s estimate of approximately $1 million, which Hobbs said is unreliable.
Another budgetary uncertainty is a new collective bargaining agreement with the district’s teachers.
The district received information that the teachers have agreed to contract terms, but a formal statement of terms was not received in time to be considered Tuesday, district Superintendent Wesley Doll said.
The board set a special meeting on June 7 to address the contract, following committee meetings that are to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the board room at Biglerville High School (BHS).
On the other hand, special education costs may fall significantly.
The board gave informal approval for Director of Student Services Anne Corwell to pursue bringing the autism support classroom for high school students in-house. The program takes place at BHS but is now operated by the Lincoln Intermediate Unit (LIU), which serves several area districts.
Even with the hiring of a teacher at $115,000 in annual salary and benefits, the switch could result in savings of $30,000 to $118,000 next year, depending on expected fee increases yet to be determined by the LIU, Corwell said. The switch would also allow Upper Adams to fill any empty seats in the program with students from other districts, which would be charged a fee, she said.
The preliminary budget includes two new expenditures, one of about $25,000 to centralize student registration operations, and another to purchase a service agreement for recently installed heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning equipment.
The price tag for the latter fell from some $41,000 to about $38,600 after a meeting with system provider NexGen Automation, district Director of Athletics and Facilities Anthony Graham said. Personnel from Aramark, the district’s provider of maintenance and grounds services, lack expertise to keep software up to date and maintain equipment installed at a cost of close to $10 million, Graham said.
The system has cut electric costs some 31 percent since it was installed and has reduced natural gas use as well, Graham said. The savings occurred despite the addition of air conditioning to Upper Adams Intermediate School, Wilson noted. Continued savings would be in danger if the system is not maintained properly, he said, responding to a series of questions emailed by resident Chuck Stump.
The board nixed a third expenditure earlier this month. Hiring a police officer for the district would have cost an estimated $87,000 for the first year.
The proposed budget would include $32,250,344 in revenues and $33,895,100 in expenses, resulting in a shortfall of $1,644,756, according to Hobbs’ presentation.
The shortfall would be covered by withdrawals from three funds.
