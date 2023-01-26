Despite Lucky Us Farm in York Springs being closed for the winter season, people can still get to know the animals that set the farm apart through a children’s book.
With characters based on the llamas and alpacas on the farm, the book is called “The Day the Farmer Went on Strike: How the Llamas and Alpacas Learned about Cooperation.” The book was written by Kris Benner, who co-owns the farm with her husband, Kevin, and includes illustrations by Amy Zimmerman.
Benner, who shares the same first name of the farmer in the tale, works to keep the farm clean and tidy for her herd of llamas and alpacas to be happy, she said. She decides to go on strike when the animals refuse to cooperate in return.
The animals learn having a farm without rules “isn’t quite as wonderful as anticipated,” said Benner.
The book teaches children “a positive message of responsibility, appreciation, and cooperation,” Benner said.
“The alpacas and llamas realized they need rules,” she said. “It’s kind of a true-life story. It’s the story I live every day.”
Benner said she thinks adults will find the book “relatable,” while children will be “amused” and love the illustrations.
With a passion for writing, Benner said the animals have provided her with so much “writing material” through their interactions.
“I don’t see them as llamas and alpacas,” she said. “I see them as my friends, my people.”
Alpacas and llamas face similar challenges as people do from motherhood to bullying. She enjoys thinking of exaggerated human versions of the animals, she said.
In the future, Benner hopes to write more books and potentially create a series.
“This is my icebreaker book to get the ball rolling,” she said.
The York Springs farm, which has 13 alpacas and six llamas, is expected to open in April, following the winter season.
To tell the difference between llamas and alpacas, Benner said it comes down to the size. Llamas are twice the size of alpacas, weighing 350 pounds on average. Alpacas weigh 150 pounds on average, she said. Llamas and alpacas both come from Peru and are accustomed to cold weather, she said, adding that their fleece “is extremely warm.”
In 2019, the couple lived with llama breeders in Peru, hiking 42 miles over the Andes Mountains and learned more of the descendants of their animals.
Llamas serve as guard animals to the alpaca herd at the farm, she said.
“They have a hard time discerning what danger is,” Benner said, pointing out that a tumbleweed or wild turkeys could be enough for them to make an alarm sound.
In their area, the biggest threat to the llamas and alpacas are dogs.
“Luckily, nothing has gone into our field to pose a real danger,” Benner said.
One of the farm’s well-known llamas, Conswala, was a finalist in the National Cadbury Bunny Contest in 2019 and 2020. The 17-year-old llama is also a registered therapy animal, according to Benner.
Three llamas on the farm are named after former first ladies, including Eleanor, Rosalynn, and Jacqueline, in addition to others: Spring Kiss and Verano.
The alpacas on the farm are Gloria, Honey, Calisay, Adagio, Miami Vice, Olivia, Lucia, Rum Chata, Frances, Abigail, Betty, Louisa, and Theodore.
From a peaceful place for people to visit to offering unique classes and live events, the farm has a wide range of special opportunities. The farm will also serve as a special occasion or wedding venue and provide more offerings in that area in the future, according to Benner.
The book, published last year, is available for purchase on Amazon. To stay up to date on Lucky Us Farm and their spring events, follow their website at luckyusfarm.net or the business’s Facebook page.
