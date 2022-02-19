Upper Adams students traveled through time this week when annual Cultural Arts Days activities focused on the European Renaissance.
Among activities at Upper Adams Intermediate School (UAIS) and Biglerville Elementary School were “jousting” with pool noodles, sampling traditional fare prepared by Biglerville High School culinary students, and learning how folk tales pass life lessons through generations.
Teachers from the two schools formed a Fine Arts Team to create a “Renaissance Faire presenting a variety of games, stories, dances and activities to keep all students amused as we continue to focus on the cultures of Western Europe,” said Deborah Yargar-Reed, UAIS physical education teacher.
Students moved among the stations devoted to various topics.
Wednesday activities at UAIS in Arendtsville included “quilling,” which Yargar-Reed described as “an art form that involves the use of strips of paper that are rolled, shaped, and glued together to create decorative designs.” Students also engaged in “jousting,” with pool noodles standing in for knights’ lances, “chariot” races, and more.
Biglerville students Monday and Tuesday were busy learning while engaging in such activities as playing traditional Irish games and discussing “the history of castles and knights” and creating “a door hanger for their own personal space or ‘castle,’” said Yargar-Reed.
In addition, Biglerville students learned about “Fair Rosa,” a song that tells the tale of a princess, knight and witch. The song has roots in Western European nations and migrated to the New World along with the people.
Fine arts teachers demonstrated the “Peopleton Stick Dance,” tapping decorated staffs together like swords, using them to form a processional lane, and eventually weaving them into a geometric shape that one dancer held aloft.
Biglerville teachers on the Fine Arts Team include Colleen Gaston, physical education; Shawn Heiges, art; and Alyssa Carter, music.
Members from UAIS are Ann Gerlitzki, music; Emily Seils, art; Alexander Schweizer, band; and Yargar-Reed.
Also on the team is Laura Glassman, librarian at both schools.
The two schools’ Parent Teacher Organizations provided funding to help offset expenses of the event, which offers learning experiences for some 900 students in kindergarten through sixth grade, said Yargar-Reed.
