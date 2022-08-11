The Memorial Church of the Prince of Peace Episcopal parish in Gettysburg has played a unique role in the local community throughout its history.
While many churches are striving to just hold their own in the wake of the pandemic, Prince of Peace members are taking a bold step into the future, which includes a major building renovation.
After Labor Day, the congregation will move back into the main sanctuary, but it will be radically reoriented and feature a tile labyrinth embedded in the floor.
A labyrinth is a circular maze in which one walks slowly on a spiritual pilgrimage, engaging in prayer and reflection.
Used by Christians in European cathedrals for hundreds of years, labyrinths were largely unknown in the Americas until about 30 years ago but have since become widespread.
Prince of Peace’s wood doors into the sanctuary are being replaced with glass. Two new archways and prominent lighting fixtures will also make the place of worship brighter and more welcoming.
The traditional pews have been removed and will be replaced with chairs. The ash pews were sawed into chair rails and other features that line the sanctuary.
Altar, pulpit, and organ console will also be freestanding.
“We’ll have moveable everything,” said Prince of Peace’s rector, the Rev. Dr. Herbert Sprouse.
That flexibility will allow the parish to reconfigure space as desired for various worship services and community events.
The reconfiguration will also allow access from the church’s bright red front doors on Baltimore Street.
“We can throw them open for the first time in decades,” Sprouse said.
General contractor for the project is Caldwell, Heckles and Egan of Lancaster, with architectural services also provided by a Lancaster firm, Hammel Associates.
Members “excited”
During construction, Prince of Peace worshippers have gathered Sundays and Wednesdays in the church’s undercroft or basement area.
Sitting on folding chairs in a semi-circle has given members a foretaste of how things will be come September. Several have made favorable comments on sitting closer to the altar and preacher in the temporary arrangement.
Carolyn Fauts, a member who serves as the parish administrator, said she and fellow members, “are very excited, looking forward to a fresh feel of our worship space.”
Fauts praised Sprouse’s leadership, marked by patience, “a measured approach, taking input from members” as the sanctuary and fellowship area redesign process unfolded.
Echoing Fauts’ enthusiasm is the parish’s chief lay officer, Senior Warden Darcy Maier.
“It’s a great change for the parish, which will expand opportunities for worship and service. People will love being in this beautiful new space,” Maier said of the renovation.
The overall spirit of the congregation, she said, is “looking forward to the future, excited about the opportunities.”
More than a building
Sprouse said he has “been looking at our space” since he became pastor eight years ago.
The decision to undertake a substantial renovation emerged out of a planning process that began in December 2019.
“We needed to look to the future,” Sprouse said.
Parishioners agreed, so thus began envisioning a redesign of the main sanctuary and fellowship areas.
“But it’s not just the building” that’s changing, Sprouse said. The congregation is seeking ways to expand its outreach and become more hospitable.
Through careful stewardship over the years, Prince of Peace is in the enviable position of having resources to undertake a big expenditure without ending up in significant debt.
Generous bequests left by former members have created an endowment that helps fund the congregation’s internal ministries and outreach.
Historic place
The church’s name signals its role as a public church commissioned to stand as a symbol of reconciliation, an idea first presented in 1888 on the 25th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg.
In a reconciling gesture, veterans from both sides of the battle recommended a new church be designated “The Memorial Church of the Prince of Peace,” rather than designating one of the existing congregations.
The 25th battle anniversary program read: “That Church upon whose loving unity the terrible events of the Civil War made no mark, is surely the one above all others to embrace the memorials of both sides in rearing a lasting Temple to the Prince of Peace.”
The church holds more than 150 memorial plaques remembering those who perished in battle. It has served the public as well as its members throughout its existence.
In 1991, the parish started a soup kitchen staffed by volunteers. The Gettysburg Community Soup Kitchen was formally incorporated in 1995, serving upwards of 10,000 meals annually ever since.
Prince of Peace conducted its last major renovation in 2000, providing a more spacious soup kitchen, small chapel, exterior peace garden, and other improvements.
After the soup kitchen moved next door to larger quarters, the Peace House owned by the parish, Prince of Peace has continued to offer hospitality in the spacious undercroft.
The congregation joins other local churches in hosting guests served by Gettysburg CARES, the local homeless program that offers lodging nightly during winter months.
Over the years, a handful of members have painted murals throughout the basement walls depicting biblical scenes and other winsome designs from many arenas.
Led by Jean Siderio and Cornelia Saltzman, the effort continues, though before long every wall in the sprawling lower area will feature one of their delightful scenes.
