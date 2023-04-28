Adams County commissioners recently proclaimed April 23-29 as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
Samantha Hoffman, director of the Adams County Victim Witness Assistance Program, said her office has been “a model program” for Pennsylvania, providing support, resources, and referrals to all crime victims.
It would not be possible without her staff, she said.
Dedicated to working with victims and witnesses of crime throughout Adams County, Hoffman’s office helps “individuals navigate the criminal and juvenile justice system” in conjunction with the Adams County District Attorney’s office.
Following an applause, Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said Hoffman’s office “is probably one of the most unrecognized and unappreciated departments.”
The Adams County Victim Witness Assistance Program assists victims in multiple ways through the sharing of resources and referrals, accompanying individuals to court proceedings, providing case status notifications, helping with compensation, and engaging in supportive counseling, according to Hoffman.
“People don’t see the work you do,” Phiel said.
Commissioner Jim Martin thanked Hoffman’s team for the lives they have helped after going through a crime.
“It shows you are a vital part of the community,” Martin said. “Without you, there would be a loss to people recovering their lives.”
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.