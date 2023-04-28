Proclamation
Adams County commissioners recently proclaimed National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Samantha Hoffman, director of the Adams County Victim Witness Assistance Program said her office provides support, resources, and referrals to all crime victims. Pictured from left are Sadrac Ramirez Esquivel, Kathleen Flanagan, Commissioners Jim Martin and Randy Phiel, Hoffman, Tracy Reecher, and Commissioner Marty Qually. (Vanessa Pellechio Sanders/Gettysburg Times)

Adams County commissioners recently proclaimed April 23-29 as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Samantha Hoffman, director of the Adams County Victim Witness Assistance Program, said her office has been “a model program” for Pennsylvania, providing support, resources, and referrals to all crime victims.

