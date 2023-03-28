Airborne veteran
With local 17th Airborne Division veteran Richard Weaver, center, are, from left, his son-in-law Dennis Neal, sister Jane Benner, and daughter Eileen Neal. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

The local draft board told Richard Weaver it might be six or seven months before he was inducted to serve in World War II, but the 18-year-old enlisted right away along with his buddies from Delone Catholic High School.

Weaver, now 98, who grew up and still resides in Bonneauville, was the star of this past weekend’s annual meeting of the Scions of the 17th Airborne. The organization was founded by family members and descendants of the men who served in the famed division.

 

