Conewago Valley School Board in a 7-2 vote Monday adopted a budget of $72,220,492 for the 2022-23 school year which reflects a 4.6 percent tax hike.
The budget, which represents a 3.9 percent income and expenditure increase over the current year, was adopted without discussion. Voting no were board members Patricia Gouker and Tara Bolton.
In public comments before the budget was up for action, district resident Meredith Miller expressed frustration at finding it difficult to receive budget information from district officials.
“I respect you all,” Miller told the board members, “but I question your ethics and lack of transparency. Every taxpayer should be aware of where the money is going.”
Alleging the district’s spending “is possibly out of control,” Miller urged board members to reconsider the budget, which will raise real estate taxes by 4.6 percent or an extra $65.32 for each $100,000 of assessed value.
Following comments by Miller and another speaker who said she also was unable to review the budget, there was brief applause from a half dozen others in attendance.
Business Manager Lori Duncan claimed the information had been provided and expressed regret if any were unable to access it.
The district’s solicitor, Brooke Say of the Stock & Leader law firm, confirmed that district officials had complied with all legal requirements for making the proposed budget publicly available.
Walker Welcomed
Attending his first board meeting since becoming the district’s assistant superintendent, Dr. Robert Walker expressed appreciation for what he said has been a “kind, welcoming and warm” reception.
After only a few days on the job, Walker said, “I feel like I’ve been working here my entire life.”
In addition to the warm welcome received at Conewago Valley, Walker said he’s been impressed meeting his counterparts at other Adams County districts.
Walker, who came to Conewago Valley from the Eastern York district where he was an elementary principal, was described by Superintendent Sharon Perry as bringing an “infectious enthusiasm.”
He fills the position held by Perry prior to her appointment as superintendent in late 2021.
Perry also presented a video offering a panoramic view of spring events in all three elementary schools, as well as the middle and high schools.
At its conclusion, board President Edward Groft expressed appreciation to the schools’ principals for their collaborative presentation.
Noting board members cannot attend all activities at the schools, Groft said the presentation “gives us a better scope of everything that went on.”
Perry provided the board with an overview of district priorities for the coming years. Among them are giving added attention to the physical and mental health of everyone involved in the schools.
“Everything we do as an administrative team,” Perry said, “will be laser focused” on enhancing the schools’ excellence.
“I couldn’t be more proud as the superintendent,” Perry said, commending the board, teachers, administrators and other school employees, and broader community for their support.
Groft echoed Perry’s positive assessment, saying, “It was a year that started out a little rough but ended good.”
Groft noted there were some tears at graduation as New Oxford High’s seniors said goodbye to one another and their high school experience.
No board meeting is scheduled for July. On Aug. 1, the board will hold a study session at 7 p.m. at the district offices, followed by a regular board meeting on Monday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
