Gettysburg Area High School senior Ethan Styer’s robotic arm project earned him first place at the recent York and Adams Counties Science and Engineering Fair.
Three other GAHS students, Olivia Goldman-Smith, Mason Reynolds and Anna Willard, took third place for their respective projects focusing on climate change and air pollution.
The students were among 104 competitors in the junior and senior divisions at the 40th annual fair, held at Penn State York Campus March 6-8, according to Kristen Bechtel, the GAHS science fair advisor who teaches 11th and 12th grade chemistry.
Styer’s project, a screen mounted to a robotic arm, was inspired by an installation on a cruise line, he said. It was “designed to be a window into a virtual world,” said Styer.
“A big point of difficulty is that robotic technology is very expensive,” Styer said. “Most options that are more affordable are not as effective.”
After much research, Styer purchased a robotic arm but then learned it was not compatible with his computer. He bought the same robotic arm with a different controlling system that worked, he said.
However, one of the motors broke in the new arm, so Styer had to consult with the China-based company to fulfill the warranty on the product, he said. Styer estimated he spent more than 100 hours on the research project.
Students could conduct research from November to mid-February, said Bechtel.
Willard’s project, “Air Pollution Impacts on PM2.5 Episodes,” entailed comparing the measurements of aerosols, a form of air pollution, to PM2.5 data available online.
Willard said she has competed in this science fair since she was in seventh grade.
“It’s just something I really enjoy doing,” Willard said, noting she has studied air pollution for the past seven years and wanted to incorporate that knowledge into the project.
Goldman-Smith, a sophomore, and Reynolds, a junior, teamed up to examine people’s reactions to different expressions of climate change. They interviewed 24 people, asking a series of questions and marking the responses to analyze their reactions.
They found people’s concerns increased when moving to a higher level of scientific explanation on the topic, Goldman-Smith said.
“I am an aspiring climate scientist. This is my passion,” Reynolds said. “Her (Goldman-Smith) interest is psychology. We combined aspects of both of our interests.”
With the goal of increasing local students’ expertise in science and engineering, the York and Adams Counties Science and Engineering Fair also “provides additional incentive by offering awards, scholarships, and an occasion to receive expert evaluation of projects for future science fair participants,” according to the event program.
Willard and Styer were recognized with national awards at the event.
Willard received the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Award, while Styer was recognized with the Office of Naval Research Science Award, Bechtel said.
“It’s super cool to be recognized in that sort of way in a field of study you want to pursue in the future,” Willard said.
In the future, Willard plans to double major in aerospace engineering and earth and planetary sciences in hopes of working as an engineer at National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
Styer, who recently helped as a camera assistant during the filming of “A Gettysburg Christmas,” said he hopes to pursue a career as a mechanical engineer and continuing filming as a hobby.
“I want to have it in my life in some way or another,” Styer said of filming.
Reynolds said he hopes to attend a university in Europe studying climate science, get his doctorate, and become a climate researcher and professor.
Science and engineering are important to Reynolds because “we experienced rapid industrialization without regards to burning fossil fuels and destroying our ecosystems.”
“Now we have to solve those issues before they are unsolvable and before it’s too late,” Reynolds said.
While she is invested in engineering and science, Goldman-Smith said she hopes to become an elementary school teacher or pursue a career related to special education.
