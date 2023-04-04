Gettysburg Area High School senior Ethan Styer’s robotic arm project earned him first place at the recent York and Adams Counties Science and Engineering Fair.

Three other GAHS students, Olivia Goldman-Smith, Mason Reynolds and Anna Willard, took third place for their respective projects focusing on climate change and air pollution.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.