A Fairfield man is accused of indecently assaulting a person less than 13 years old in two separate cases.
Charges were filed against Kevin Hewitt, 58, in connection with alleged offenses in McSherrystown and Freedom Township, according to magisterial dockets.
A person alleged Hewitt touched her inappropriately through her clothes and kissed her “an infinite number of times” during a three- to six-month period when she was 10 years old, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Justin Horan.
The alleged incidents occurred in 2010 at a motel in Freedom Township where the girl was living, according to the affidavit.
Horan filed one felony charge each of indecent assault against a person less than 13 years old, corruption of a minor, and unlawful contact with a minor, plus a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault in this case, according to a docket.
Police investigation resulted in a second case, according to another affidavit filed by Horan.
A different girl alleged Hewitt touched her with his genitals at a McSherrystown residence when she was 9 or 10 years old, according to the affidavit. The docket listed an alleged “offense date” in 2016.
Charges filed in that case are the same as those filed in the Freedom case.
Both sets of charges were filed March 9 and Hewitt was released on $25,000 unsecured bail in each case, according to the dockets. Unsecured means no money had to be posted, but the accused is liable for the full amount should he violate bail conditions or fail to appear in court.
