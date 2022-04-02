After a week of complaints and confusion about trash collection in Gettysburg, Waste Management (WM) Friday issued a release.
“Collection is to take place Monday and Tuesday, with or without containers,” according to the release.
“Trash and recycling containers are available for rent for $12 per container per quarter,” according to the release.
“Waste Management planned to begin delivery of receptacles beginning Friday, April 1. Receptacles will only be delivered to residents that request to receive one or both,” according to the release.
Residents can request a receptacle “by emailing their name, address, phone number and specific request to PSSMDVA@wm.com. Residents must indicate if they would like a 96-gallon trash receptacle, 64-gallon recycling receptacle or both,” according to the release.
“Residents can also contact WM at 800-593-9529 or visit www.wm.com to talk with a live representative,” according to the release.
“WM will continue to provide service to residents on Mondays and Tuesdays beginning April 4. Residents should follow the same schedule they had with the Borough’s previous hauler,” according to the release.
New account unneeded
“WM was provided a list of customers from the borough’s former waste hauler, and residents on this list do not need to sign up for a new account with WM. If a resident needs to contact WM customer service and does not have their account number handy, they can provide their name and address,” according to the release.
Residents have the option to sign up for a non-mandatory online account called My WM, through which they can arrange online bill payment, receive service updates, and the like, according to the release. Information is at www.wm.com.
The borough will continue to host covered device recycling events, with the next one planned Sept. 17. “Residents must pre-register for the event and more information will be made available soon,” according to the release.
“Our local hauling team in Greencastle is excited to begin providing service to Gettysburg borough. We know switching service providers can come with unintended challenges and apologize for any frustrations. Our team is ready to begin service on April 4 and look forward to a wonderful partnership with the borough,” the release quotes Greencastle Hauling Senior District Manager Pat Heraty as saying.
Rate rising
Borough officials received a flood of complaints after former hauler Waste Connections collected containers it owns, leaving many borough customers without containers for Monday and Tuesday collections this week.
The borough council was unanimous last month in accepting WM’s bid for a contract that took effect Friday
The rate is rising from the previous $18.19 per month to $22.55 per month, according to Borough Manager Charles Gable. The borough was legally required to accept WM’s bid because it was lower than the bid of $24.15 by former hauler Waste Connections, Gable said.
Residents who found themselves without containers may not have realized a receptacle rental fee was included in bills from the previous hauler, Gable said.
WM argued that procedures for replacement of containers were not specifically addressed in the new contract that took effect Friday, Gable said.
Language in the contract reflected wording used for several years as Adams County coordinated waste hauling for numerous municipalities, Gable said.
Late last year, the county opted to cease that service, leaving municipalities to fend for themselves “at the 11th hour,” he said.
“We are beyond frustrated and exceptionally displeased with this transition,” Gable wrote Tuesday in an email to WM Public Sector Solutions representative Michelle Deverin.
“I think an apology letter to every single customer of WM is in order,” wrote Gable, who said in an interview he forwarded to WM all emails and phone messages received from residents.
“Whether totes are in the contract or not does not matter to us. WM has an obligation to serve our citizens and so far that is not going well at all,” Gable wrote to Deverin.
The new contract runs for three years with an option to renew for a fourth, Gable said.
Waste Connections served the borough for eight years, before which WM was the provider, Gable said.
