Defendants in Adams County will soon receive text and email reminders to make monthly and delinquent payments.
Adams County commissioners approved a proposal Wednesday from the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) to integrate the Court Case Event Financial Channels Messaging into the Unified Case Management System, developed by CCAP.
Adams County Clerk of Courts Kelly Lawver said this will allow the clerk of courts to send monthly and delinquent payment notifications to defendants by text message and email.
The implementation fee of $19,235 will come from the clerk of courts’ criminal automation funds, according to officials.
If other counties coordinate with CCAP to implement the program within one year of the county’s “go live” date, the $13,125 cost of developing the program will be divvied up among participating counties and Adams County will be reimbursed for any overpayment that was pre-paid, according to officials.
After implementation, there will be a $2,500 annual fee for support and maintenance, which will come due in the beginning of 2023. If four additional counties participate in the program, the county’s annual maintenance fee will be waived for the first year, officials said.
“I think your approach will lead by example,” Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually said. “I think you will get more counties on board.”
Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said Lawver is a leader in “embracing technology” and always looking at ways to make processes “more expeditious.”
Defendants do not need to make these payments in person at the Adams County Courthouse in Gettysburg Borough, Lawver said.
The clerk of courts accepts payments at allpaid.com with a debit/credit card or by calling 888-604-7888. Cash payments are also accepted at the kiosk in the lobby of the Adams County Human Service Building, 525 Boyds School Road, Gettysburg, which offers free parking.
Lawver said she hopes to have the notification system implemented in September.
The notification system is expected to bring a significant savings in staff time, postage costs, preparation of documents for contempt hearings, and the court’s time, said Lawver.
Some defendants have utilized the contempt hearing notice as their reminder to pay, Lawver said, noting that once they pay, a court order must then be generated to dismiss that petition and cancel the hearing.
When a defendant makes a payment, 50 percent goes to restitution and the other 50 percent gets split among the state, county, and municipality, according to Lawver.
Lawver said she believes the notification system will help capture more monthly and delinquent payments in a more timely.
Those who wish to take advantage of the text and email reminders are encouraged to provide a mobile number or email address to the clerk of courts office, Lawver said. Individuals can fill out the enrollment form on the Adams County Clerk of Courts mobile app.
“This is a good tool for defendants to remember they have a payment,” Lawver said.
