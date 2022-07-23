Lawver

Lawver

Defendants in Adams County will soon receive text and email reminders to make monthly and delinquent payments.

Adams County commissioners approved a proposal Wednesday from the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) to integrate the Court Case Event Financial Channels Messaging into the Unified Case Management System, developed by CCAP.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.