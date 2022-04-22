Oxford Township Solicitor John Baranski raised concerns during the supervisors’ Tuesday meeting about an unsigned land development agreement between the municipality and ERY Properties LLC for revitalizing a blighted property.
The agreement is now stuck on the terms of a $200,000 voluntary contribution to pay for a new traffic light at the intersection of state Route 94 and Brickyard Road.
The ERY development project, to be located at Brickyard Road and Frock Drive, is identified as the future “Berlin Junction Manufacturing Center.”
The Adams County commissioners Wednesday approved advertising an ordinance that will make this property eligible for the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program, which would provide a temporary tax cut to get the property back on the tax rolls. Oxford Township supervisors and Conewago Valley School District already passed similar measures.
According to Baranski, ERY wants to be invoiced by the township as funds are expended.
Based on the agreement in place, “that is a different statement and an administrative nightmare,” said board Chair Frank Sneeringer. The supervisors and township manager want a simple lump sum payment, but expressed openness to a payment plan.
“If they want a payment plan, then they need to talk to us about that,” said Darrin Catts, zoning officer.
All three supervisors supported the idea of 10 payments of $20,000 if a payment plan is needed to remove the only remaining obstacle to the agreement with ERY.
McKean expressed concerns what might happen if payments do not come in on time, telling Baranski, “I want to make sure we have teeth in that agreement.”
Traffic light
Oxford supervisors Tuesday also agreed with a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) proposal for a traffic light on state Route 94,
Supervisors discussed the PennDOT request for and agreement among multiple municipalities for a proposed installation of a traffic light at Hanover Street and state Route 94, near a Subaru auto dealership.
The request specifically sought Oxford Township’s agreeance that there is no need to restrict turns at the intersection. Oxford supervisors authorized a letter indicating the board’s acceptance of PennDOT’s conclusion that no restrictions are required at this time. Supervisor Mario Iocco and Sneeringer voted in favor while and Supervisor Harry McKean abstained.
Moving money
Following up on discussions from their April 6 meeting, supervisors voted 3-0 to reinvest $500,000 of the municipality’s funds into a 90-day investment plan with Pennsylvania Local Investment Trust (PLGIT) increasing its interest rates from .46% to .91%.
The only question is “how much to put in and for how long” as they watch the interest rates and manage liquidity to cover all needed expenditures, said Sneeringer.
“It’s not huge money, but money to be made,” he said.
Supervisors committed to review investments and PLGIT rates each month as those rates appear to be rising weekly.
In other business, some 28 boxes of township parcel files are being scanned by HIG document management company, freeing up several file cabinets, said Catts.
The staff is working to find a new home for them, he said. Catts will also update the web information on the online filing system to remind contractors they need to provide hard copies of signed and sealed drawings for their projects.
“They know better,” said Catts.
The online system is designed for residents needing simple permits for simple projects. Catts also reminded residents the township needs septic system inspection reports, not receipts.
Supervisors next meet on Wednesday, May 4, at 10 a.m.
