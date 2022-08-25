Gettysburg borough council is considering tightening restrictions on businesses’ portable signs along sidewalks.
The matter arose Monday during a council workshop meeting, but no consensus was reached, except that public input is needed.
The borough’s sign ordinance requires “a minimum width of four feet of unobstructed area between the sign and any other object which could impede pedestrian traffic.”
Nonetheless, sidewalk signs in some areas are “creating an impediment” and have essentially “taken away the utility of the sidewalk,” council member Matt Moon claimed. Also, he said, signs should not prevent parked vehicles’ doors from opening.
On the other hand, council member Chad-Alan Carr said the borough should allow small businesses to take all reasonable steps to help them “survive, so we are not turning into a ghost town.”
Even so, pedestrians, including those with disabilities, should be able to make their way without stepping or rolling wheelchairs into “tree wells,” Carr said.
Enforcement of any regulations of sidewalk signs is problematic given their portability and the small size of the borough’s staff, council President Wesley Heyser said.
The borough’s sidewalk ordinance reads: “Any merchant or other person engaged in business may occupy the innermost portion of the sidewalk directly adjacent to the property line of such business with displays of merchandise.”
In other business:
• The council briefly discussed a proposal to develop a formal policy to determine when managers of all departments must inform the council of complaints concerning employees. Heyser said further discussion is planned during the council’s September workshop meeting.
• North Fourth Street resident Jen Reisinger said speeding in her neighborhood is “getting insane,” including near Vida Charter School. She recounted what happened when she called out to one driver to slow down. The driver turned around and came back to shout at her, she said. Heyser said the borough can look into speed limit enforcement in the area.
